Shakira Blew Fans Away (Including Taylor Swift) During Her VMAs Video Vanguard Performance

Video Vanguard Award winner Shakira came ready to raise the bar on what an MTV VMA performance should look like. The singer performed a beautiful bilingual medley of her greatest hits, from “She Wolf” to “Hips Don’t Lie,” and danced for almost the entire show. Her fans—including Taylor Swift in the audience—made it clear to the Colombian icon that she’s just as beloved in 2023 as she was in 2005.

naw yall can't make me hate shakira THAT'S A PERFORMER!pic.twitter.com/AeEI4vPkMl — kenmin at rm bday bash🎰ꪜ (@doctorkoobert) September 13, 2023

Shakira stepped into this bitch to show everyone why she’s an A-list performer!!! She is showing the girls how it’s done bilingually! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/H5eh8iMxfP — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) September 13, 2023

Taylor when she heard shakira 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0WpObz6xgH — yas ミ☆ (@misamericana) September 13, 2023





Shakira teased her prep for the Vanguard performance on Instagram earlier this week, demonstrating her flexibility. “Adivinen de que canción es esta pose? [Guess what song this pose is from?] 👀 can’t wait for Tuesday! #VMAs,” she wrote in Spanish and English.

Shakira spoke to ELLE last September, when navigating her heartbreak and split from Gerard Piqué, about how she finds strength during her toughest hardships. She said that women inherently are resilient.

“For those women like me who believe in values like family who had the dream, the big dream of having a family forever, to see that dream broken or shredded into pieces is probably one of the most painful things that you can ever go through,” she said. “But I think that women, we are resilient. You know, we have this resiliency that is just innate in all of us. And we are meant to nurture and to take care of those who depend on us. So you ask me how I manage this. And I just manage, I guess, reminding myself that I need to become an example for my kids, that I need to be what they want, what I want them to become. And I want to be there, also, for all the people who have shown me their love and support. That is my biggest strength. That’s my most powerful engine right now.”

Story continues

Watch clips of the VMAs performance below.

Video Vanguard recipient Shakira performs her top hits at the 2023 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/7snWebNZEe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2023

You Might Also Like