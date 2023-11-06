Shakib Al Hasan appealing was not against the ‘spirit of cricket’ – but law must be changed

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews entered the history books on Monday as the first man to be timed out in an international match - Getty Images/Matt Roberts

Thus the Laws of Cricket evolve. A freakish incident arises, such as Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews walking out to bat with a helmet that does not work for him, and which nobody has ever envisaged. The law is applied, uproar ensues, and MCC must go back to the drawing board to update Law 40.

I do not think Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh captain, can be criticised much. If it had been a friendly then yes, wait around while the batsman finds a second helmet, but this is a World Cup game, with “face” at stake. Neither side can qualify for the semi-finals but they do not want to go home to public criticism and the potential loss of their jobs. The Spirit of Cricket has always gone out of the window on such big occasions, as we saw in the Lord’s Test last summer with Jonny Bairstow.

Law 40 on Timed Out is a necessary law too, and it has to be applied. Think of the ways in which the sport could be abused if it did not exist. The last pair come together, to play out time: the No 11 is going to find all manner of things wrong with his kit so that he can procrastinate and avoid facing a ball. His jockstrap has broken: there, that is a good five minutes at least while he goes, sedately, off the field to change it.

But the law must be updated so that in a genuine case, if safety is at stake, then the batsman can be allowed to postpone his first ball while the necessary adjustments are made. Freakish incidents will always occur in a sport that is played by so many people in so many different conditions and climes.

The first and most notable example of Law 40 being implemented in first-class cricket occurred in 1919, the first season after the Great War, when championship matches were limited to two days. It was a different game then: one county batsman had an artificial leg, after being injured in the war. Should he be allowed a runner, when his injury was not incurred during the match? Try applying the Spirit of Cricket to that conundrum (MCC eventually decided that he could not have a runner so he had to retire, permanently).

Somerset were hosting Sussex at Taunton in 1919. Sussex had a batsman who might not have passed the modern fitness test: Harold John Heygate was a decent batsman – he is classified as a “stylish opening right-hand batsman schooled at Epsom and Wellingborough” – and had represented Canada against the USA back in 1908, but was known to suffer from rheumatism. As Sussex were down to their last pair, and the scores were level, he began hobbling out at No 11.

Gerald Brodribb takes up the tale in Next Man In: “Heygate was known to be crippled with rheumatism, but with the game in such a tense position he was persuaded to make an effort to come to the wicket. He took some time in coming, and having at last arrived, he was given out.

Shakib Al Hasan was well within his rights to appeal for Mathews' wicket - Getty Images/Matt Roberts

“It seems that one of the Somerset players, L Braund (this is Len Braund, a top-class England all-rounder) had appealed to the umpire about Heygate’s delay: consequently he had timed him, found that he had exceeded the limit (note that it was two minutes’ grace then), and gave him – and the whole Sussex side – out. So the game remained a tie, but high controversy raged over the incident.”

We have the Sussex score-book to bear out these events. “With regard to umpire [George] Street’s decision that Heygate should not bat the time was 4 o’clock, so still 3 and half hours to play. [You can see why it was the only season of two-day championship matches: the days were far too long.]“

“Heygate was ready to play and was at the wicket when Street decided that as he had exceeded the two minutes he could not bat. He was ready to play and the umpire did not call ‘Play.’”

There have of course, as Brodribb notes, been several occasions when a batman who has been not out overnight has failed to reach the ground and the pitch in time the next morning, and therefore been dismissed by Law 40. But there has been no exact parallel with the Mathews incident before. Thus the Law must be revised so the game can move on.

