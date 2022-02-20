Shakeup at the top highlights Observer Sweet 16; New No. 1 reigns in the girls rankings

As we begin the state tournament, competition at the top is getting fierce.

▪ In the boys poll, Weddington maintained its stranglehold at the top, but we saw some flip-flopping among the Top 10 after a stunning loss by Chambers in the conference tournament. Carmel Christian has made its move into No. 2.

One new team joins the mix, as Harding University vaulted from an unranked position to No. 10.

▪ In the girls poll, NCISAA champion Cannon School returns to the No. 1 spot. Cannon was scheduled to play a state quarterfinal game Saturday (results for the poll are through Friday’s games).

Two new teams join the poll this week: 2A Newton-Conover has won 13 straight games and 2A East Lincoln has won 15 straight games.

Boys Sweet 16

Rk. School Class Rec. Prvs. 1 Weddington 4A 25-0 1 2 Carmel Christian 4A 23-3 3 3 North Mecklenburg 4A 23-4 4 4 J.L. Chambers 4A 19-6 2 5 Central Cabarrus 3A 26-0 5 6 Providence Day 4A 22-5 6 7 Richmond County 4A 23-1 7 8 Charlotte Latin 4A 23-3 8 9 Gaston Day 2A 26-3 10 10 Harding University 4A 17-9 NR 11 Ardrey Kell 4A 17-5 9 12 Northside Christian 2A 23-8 13 13 Myers Park 4A 14-8 11 14 West Charlotte 3A 16-9 12 15 Robinson 2A 22-3 15 16 United Faith 1A 16-7 16

Dropped out: Mooresville (4A, 20-3).

Girls Sweet 16

Rk. School Class Rec. Prvs. 1. Cannon School IND 20-6 2 2. Providence Day IND 21-3 3 3. Chambers 4A 18-6 5 4. South Mecklenburg 4A 21-3 9 5. Myers Park 4A 20-6 1 6. Salisbury 2A 21-1 6 7. Shelby 2A 18-2 7 8. Charlotte Catholic 4A 24-2 10 9. North Mecklenburg 4A 22-3 4 10. Lake Norman 4A 21-3 11 11. East Rutherford 2A 25-0 12 12. Carson 3A 22-3 14 13. Watauga 4A 22-3 16 14. Alexander Central 4A 21-4 13 15. Newton-Conover 2A 22-2 NR 16. East Lincoln 3A 26-1 NR

Dropped Out: Providence (4A, 17-6); Marvin Ridge (4A, 21-5). Also receiving consideration: Northwest Cabarrus (3A, 14-4); Cuthbertson (4A, 19-7); Ashbrook (3A, 18-8); Forest Hills (2A, 20-5); Lincoln Charter (2A, 20-6); North Stanly (1A, 20-2)