Shakeup at the top highlights Observer Sweet 16; New No. 1 reigns in the girls rankings
As we begin the state tournament, competition at the top is getting fierce.
▪ In the boys poll, Weddington maintained its stranglehold at the top, but we saw some flip-flopping among the Top 10 after a stunning loss by Chambers in the conference tournament. Carmel Christian has made its move into No. 2.
One new team joins the mix, as Harding University vaulted from an unranked position to No. 10.
▪ In the girls poll, NCISAA champion Cannon School returns to the No. 1 spot. Cannon was scheduled to play a state quarterfinal game Saturday (results for the poll are through Friday’s games).
Two new teams join the poll this week: 2A Newton-Conover has won 13 straight games and 2A East Lincoln has won 15 straight games.
Boys Sweet 16
Rk.
School
Class
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Weddington
4A
25-0
1
2
Carmel Christian
4A
23-3
3
3
North Mecklenburg
4A
23-4
4
4
J.L. Chambers
4A
19-6
2
5
Central Cabarrus
3A
26-0
5
6
Providence Day
4A
22-5
6
7
Richmond County
4A
23-1
7
8
Charlotte Latin
4A
23-3
8
9
Gaston Day
2A
26-3
10
10
Harding University
4A
17-9
NR
11
Ardrey Kell
4A
17-5
9
12
Northside Christian
2A
23-8
13
13
Myers Park
4A
14-8
11
14
West Charlotte
3A
16-9
12
15
Robinson
2A
22-3
15
16
United Faith
1A
16-7
16
Dropped out: Mooresville (4A, 20-3).
Girls Sweet 16
Rk.
School
Class
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Cannon School
IND
20-6
2
2.
Providence Day
IND
21-3
3
3.
Chambers
4A
18-6
5
4.
South Mecklenburg
4A
21-3
9
5.
Myers Park
4A
20-6
1
6.
Salisbury
2A
21-1
6
7.
Shelby
2A
18-2
7
8.
Charlotte Catholic
4A
24-2
10
9.
North Mecklenburg
4A
22-3
4
10.
Lake Norman
4A
21-3
11
11.
East Rutherford
2A
25-0
12
12.
Carson
3A
22-3
14
13.
Watauga
4A
22-3
16
14.
Alexander Central
4A
21-4
13
15.
Newton-Conover
2A
22-2
NR
16.
East Lincoln
3A
26-1
NR
Dropped Out: Providence (4A, 17-6); Marvin Ridge (4A, 21-5). Also receiving consideration: Northwest Cabarrus (3A, 14-4); Cuthbertson (4A, 19-7); Ashbrook (3A, 18-8); Forest Hills (2A, 20-5); Lincoln Charter (2A, 20-6); North Stanly (1A, 20-2)