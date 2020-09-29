Shakeup at Miramichi hospital removes 4 doctors from leadership roles

Four doctors at the Miramichi Regional Hospital have been removed from their positions on the medical leadership team in a restructuring announced by Horizon Health Network, which then refused to answer questions.

The removed doctors include Dr. Stewart MacMillan, a radiologist who was appointed chief of staff in May 2019, and Dr. Camille Haddad, a general practitioner oncologist who was appointed medical director in February 2019.

Also removed were general practitioner Dr.Gerard Losier, who served as the hospitalist, and Dr. Kris Wierzchoslawski, also a general practitioner, who served as director of family medicine.

All four still have privileges at the 150-bed hospital and will continue to work there.

CBC News tried to speak to the four doctors and with Karen McGrath, the president and CEO of Horizon Health Network, about what what precipitated the changes but was not successful.

The only information from Horizon came in a recent four-paragraph news release from McGrath.

"Horizon has appointed interim medical leadership to support physicians and ensure patients and clients in this area continue to receive quality and safe care," the release stated.

Dr. Ken Gillespie, the chief of staff at the Moncton Hospital, is now the interim chief of staff and medical director in Miramichi.

The release also said there would be no changes to Miramichi services or programs.

The health authority called the changes an internal matter.

Dr. Chris Goodyear, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, said the society was aware restructuring was taking place at the Miramichi Regional Hospital.

"The NBMS will work with the regional health authority to resolve any outstanding challenges at the hospital with the focus remaining on the health and well-being of Miramichi-area patients," Goodyear said.