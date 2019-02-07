Shakeup coming at ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'? Charles Woodson says he's out

One of ESPN’s mainstays, “Sunday NFL Countdown,” looks to be getting another makeover.

Charles Woodson announced on Instagram that his time at the network is done, leading to speculation that more changes could be coming to the show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

‘It’s been a wonderful three years’

ESPN has parted ways with Charles Woodson after three years. (Getty Images)

In his video, Woodson thanked ESPN for the opportunity it gave him in 2015, hiring him upon his retirement from the NFL.

“It’s been a wonderful three years; it’s been a blast. I’ve learned a lot, had a lot of fun, gained some great friends,” he said, shouting out show host Sam Ponder and his fellow analysts Randy Moss, Matt Hasselbeck and Rex Ryan.

It’s clear that Woodson didn’t leave to accept another television opportunity. He wrapped the video by saying, “For everybody out there that tuned in and watched me every week, I’ll see you next season, somewhere. Stay tuned.”

A post shared by Charles Woodson (@charleswoodson) on Feb 7, 2019

The 42-year-old Woodson is an avid golfer and also has Charles Woodson Wines.

More moves coming?

It’s unclear at this point if there are any more moves on the horizon for “Countdown.”

Ponder was named the show’s host in March 2017, after network icon Chris Berman was nudged out, though he’s still with ESPN in an emeritus-type role. Berman and longtime broadcast partner Tom Jackson were reunited during the playoffs for a special Saturday edition of “Countdown.”

As with any new combination, it takes time for everyone to get comfortable and find their stride, but ESPN is clearly not giving the lineup as we most recently knew it any more time to do that.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Gronk’s parade ‘injury’ was extremely on-brand

• College coaching legend takes first XFL job

• Who’s the girl in the NFL 100 Super Bowl ad?

• NBA’s most valuable team is one of its worst

