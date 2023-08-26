Shakespeare puts an end to ‘dinner or supper’ debate

The evening meal argument may have been settled once and for all by one of the greatest Englishmen of all time - Universal Images Group

What meal should be called “dinner” is a British debate as old as time and one that staunchly divides the nation.

But now, the argument may have been settled once and for all by one of the greatest Englishmen of all time: William Shakespeare.

The 17th-century bard and linguistic renegade used “dinner” when talking about the middle-of-the-day meal, agreeing with much of the North of England.

A dictionary of more than 20,000 Shakespeare words has been created for the first time using advanced computational language models which reveals how the great playwright used words, what he meant with them, and how he continued to tweak them.

It is the end result of almost 30 years of work by University of Lancaster experts and reveals Shakespeare uses dinner as the “main daily meal, eaten around midday”.

It adds that in his typical usage, dinner is a lunchtime affair whereas his contemporaries tended to prefer using the label dinner for an evening meal.

Supper, the dictionary states, was Shakespeare’s “preferred term for the evening meal, even when this was a formal gathering”.

‘He would create new words’

Prof Jonathan Culpepper, author of the dictionary and linguistics professor at Lancaster, told The Telegraph: “How you see that debate now actually depends on what part of the country you come from.”

“Most of the population in the UK is in the south, so they would probably recognise ‘dinner’ in Shakespeare’s context as fitting, but in the north or Midlands, they say dinner for lunch.

“Is that a little hint about Shakespeare, the Warwick lad? I don’t know, maybe.”

Prof Culpepper said the idea for the comprehensive computer analysis of Shakespeare’s work emerged in 1995 after a £1million grant made the mammoth task possible.

He also found that “bastard” refers to a hybrid flower in Shakespeare’s world, “fish” was “decidedly dodgy” and inferior to meat, and “beef” was for paupers.

Prof Culpepper said: “There are so many things that are striking. He would create new words, he would use words in slightly different ways.

“One thing we discovered is that he loved sticking ‘un’ onto words like ‘unsex’ but it’d be done with other words too, like ‘unpregnant’.”

Shakespeare’s coinages

Another revelation from the project, the largest and most scientifically grounded Shakespeare corpus ever created, is that he can be credited with the first recorded use of around 400 words.

“I haven’t got the full results yet,” Prof Culpepper said. “But in the dictionary, we’ve indicated which words we couldn’t find earlier versions of.

“There are some stupid numbers out there of more than 1,000 words he invented - it’s not that high. But modern writers are lucky if they’ve invented one word.

“Some of them are really amazingly inventive. For example, ear piercing is one. It seems so familiar today, but he was the first person to use it.

“Chimneypiece, too. It is not that exciting but we could not find an earlier one. Roadway is another.”

The work involved more than two dozen scientists who collated digitised versions of all of Shakespeare’s world, edited them and ran them through a computer.

The team then did a similar project with modern playwrights in order to compare the Shakespearean works with the modern linguistic playwriting landscape.

‘Linguistic thumbprint’

The two volumes that constitute the dictionary are available online for around £400 and three other volumes are expected over the next three years.

These will delve into the “linguistic thumbprint” of the characters, the themes, and the relationships bonding the plays and characters.

“For Romeo, for example, ‘love’ and ‘beauty’ were statistically significant, as you would expect,” Prof Culpepper said.

“But for Juliet, it is more surprising, with the words she uses the most being ‘if’, ‘yet’, ‘but’, etc. And the reason why is because it is the language of anxiety.

“She spends her time angsting about who Romeo is going to marry and if he will be faithful. That’s what the computer was picking up and it’s perfect because that’s her linguistic thumbprint.

“The fourth volume looks at how all the characters are bonded together and volume five is themes. ‘Women’ is a good example of a theme because women in Shakespeare fit into two categories: virgins or whores, good or bad. It was very clear in the data.

“If you have a word like kiss, women are always the recipient of the kiss, they never do the kiss.

“That’s how they’re positioned. These are the things that you don’t quite grasp when you read Shakespeare but it comes out really clearly in the patterns.”