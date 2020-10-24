Shakespeare’s Globe and leading arts bodies welcome funding ‘lifeline’

Leading venues and arts bodies including Shakespeare’s Globe and the Old Vic theatre have described the Government’s £75 million grants package as a “lifeline”.

Thirty-five organisations will receive between £1 million and £3 million from the package, which comes from the Government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund.

Neil Constable, chief executive of Shakespeare’s Globe, and the venue’s artistic director Michelle Terry welcomed the news in a joint statement.

They said: “We at Shakespeare’s Globe are hugely grateful and relieved to receive a lifeline from the culture recovery fund.

“We are pleased to have worked closely with (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) DCMS, and our industry colleagues, to ensure that the urgent financial help could be accessed by publicly unfunded organisations like ours.

“When we return, our audiences will yet again experience Shakespeare’s poetry in our wooden ‘O’, an emblem of survival spanning 400 years; a plague, and now a pandemic – a reminder that we will come through this time and be together once again.

“The Government is backing the arts to ensure that when we come out of these dark months, the country’s internationally renowned cultural strength can rebuild itself and boost national morale, significantly contributing, once again, to the UK’s economy.”

London’s Shakespeare’s Globe will receive £2,985,707 to support start-up costs for a planned reopening in spring 2021.

The Old Vic will receive £3 million from the fund.

Its artistic director Matthew Warcus and executive director Kate Varah said: “As a registered charity in receipt of no regular public subsidy, this injection of recovery funding is crucial to safeguard our immediate future.

“It will allow us not just to stay solvent, but to continue our online artistic programme and education projects for beneficiaries.

“This will, in turn, allow us to go on employing staff and through the projects we deliver, pass on funds to the freelance creative community who continue to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic.”

Sadler’s Wells, the Islington performing arts venue specialising in dance, will receive £2,975,000.

Artistic director and chief executive Alistair Spalding and executive director Britannia Morton said: “With this support we will continue to make and share world-class dance for audiences from across the UK and around the world.

