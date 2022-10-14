Shakespeare festival in New Zealand under threat after playwright criticised as 'imperialistic'

An employee ofThe Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in Stratford-upon-Avon with a portrait of William Shakespeare - Getty

A long-running Shakespeare festival involving schools in New Zealand is under threat after its state funding was cut because the Bard’s work was criticised as “paternalistic” and a “canon of imperialism”.

The decision has sparked an impassioned debate about the relevance of Shakespeare, with some arguing that he has no place in a South Pacific country that is moving away from its British roots and should instead be celebrating legends from its Maori heritage.

Others say Shakespeare’s writing is universal and that it provides a unique insight into the human condition, regardless of race or nationality.

The Sheilah Winn Shakespeare festival is a competition among secondary schools in which pupils stage performances of plays such as Hamlet and Macbeth. More than 120,000 students have taken part in the event since it was established 30 years ago.

For the last decade it has been awarded around NZ$30,000 (£15,000) annually from Creative New Zealand, the country’s arts body. But this year, the organisation has decided to withdraw its contribution.

A board member for Creative New Zealand said: “I question whether a singular focus on an Elizabethan playwright is most relevant for a decolonising Aotearoa (the Maori name for New Zealand) in the 2020s and beyond.”

Another board member said that the funding was withdrawn because the festival represented a “canon of imperialism.”

Nicola Hyland, a senior lecturer in theatre at Victoria University in Wellington, said the heavy focus on Shakespeare was out-dated.

“It would be a massive, awesome act of decolonisation if we discovered our own stories first and discovered Shakespeare afterwards,” she told the outlet Re:news.

“Wouldn’t it be great if young people could come home and say ‘hey, Mum, Dad, I just found this story and it’s really similar to Hinemoana and Tutanekai (a Maori story about the beautiful daughter of a chief and her suitor). It’s Romeo and Juliet.”

But the head of Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand, the organisation behind the secondary school festival, insisted that the English playwright still had much to say to New Zealanders in the 21st century.

“Just like the MeToo movement, Measure for Measure explored misogyny, Taming of the Shrew explores the way women are controlled (and) Othello looked at cheating and manipulation,” said chief executive Dawn Sanders.

The Shakespeare festival allowed students to explore and interpret the plays in a multiplicity of ways.

“Not many scenes are done in doublet and hose anymore,” she said. Pupils were free to introduce elements from their own cultures, from Maori and Pacific Islander to Asian.

The festival will continue, but it will need to make up the funding shortfall from somewhere.

Shalom Del’Monte-Aberhart, a drama and English teacher at Marlborough Girls’ College on the South Island, said the motivation for the funding cut was bizarre and ill-informed.

“The report talks about Shakespeare’s stories being imperialistic. But his stories are universal, they’re so easily adapted. Much Ado About Nothing, that’s about reputation and appearance. It’s all incredibly relevant to today’s society, where you are how you appear on social media,” she told Stuff.co.nz.

One of the finest versions she had ever seen of Anthony and Cleopatra was performed by Maori students “where Cleopatra was a Maori chieftainess and Anthony was a coloniser.”

She had also seen Troilus and Cressida performed in the Maori language. “I don’t know how much more relevant to context of Aotearoa you can get.”

Lu van Asch, a student at the school, said she was angry when she heard about the funding cut. “I was really mad and upset to hear the news about it. Shakespeare is a huge thing for us. I’ve made so many friendships from it.”

The death of the Queen last month has revived the debate about New Zealand’s links to its British heritage, with the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, saying she thinks the country will become a republic within her lifetime.