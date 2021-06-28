Shaken and traumatized by condo collapse, questions emerge. Buildings now getting checked. Will it slow clashing culture wars?

It’s Monday, June 29, and we are in mourning. The search continues for missing people believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Families across the world wait for news about loved ones who are unaccounted for.

As of Sunday, nine bodies have been recovered and eight have been identified. It is likely to become one of the worst disasters in Florida state history, and if there is any good to come from this wrenching ride, it is that people have subdued the culture wars, divisive rhetoric and bi-partisan bickering for now — to come together to support and help the good people of Surfside.

The Miami Herald is gathering the names and stories of those who have been reported missing after the building collapse, as well as those who have been confirmed as deceased. Here is a list of names of people who have been reported missing and dead in the tragedy.

They are us, as Carlos Frias writes: “They came here to share in the sea, in sand. They came to retire. They came to work. They came to escape or to start anew. They came for healing — for vaccines or just to fish in the clear blue ocean. They came in from the cold winters up north. They came from the uncertainty of countries to our south. They found themselves separate but together inside the Champlain Towers condominium in Surfside in the early hours of Thursday morning when the ground beneath them shook and the building collapsed. They all had different reasons for being there that night. But their stories intersect with a thunderclap and a roar in the dark.”

Disturbing questions: In a 2018 report commissioned by the Champlain Towers South Condo Association, an structural engineer flagged a “major error” in the building’s design where lack of proper drainage on the pool deck had caused “major structural damage.”

Troubling response: A month after an engineer’s report, the chief building official for the town of Surfside told residents the condominium was “in very good shape,” according to minutes from a November 2018 board meeting obtained by the Miami Herald. But when building chief Ross Prieto was asked about it last weekend by the Herald, he didn’t remember any of it.

A man prays at the site of the Champlain Towers South condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida, June 25, 2021. The building collapsed early Thursday morning.

Search for answers: As the community and government officials grapple with trying to understand why a building would fall down in the dark of night, renowned structural engineer whose firm has consulted on major disasters — from the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon to the Florida International University bridge collapse — has been hired by the town of Surfside to study the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South.

Early theories: Six engineering experts interviewed by the Miami Herald on Saturday said that based on the publicly available evidence — including building plans, recent inspection reports, photos of debris, an eyewitness, and a surveillance video of the collapse — a structural column or concrete slab beneath the pool deck likely gave way first, causing the deck to collapse into the garage below, forming a crater beneath the bulky midsection of the tower, which then caved in on itself.

Revising rules: After the Surfside condominium collapse caused doubts about high-rise living in South Florida, local governments launched efforts to double-check or amplify existing inspection requirements for older buildings.

Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava said the county’s building department would begin a 30-day “audit” of residential buildings that are at least 40 years old but have not yet been re-certified by the county. In Sunny Isles Beach, for example, which is home to a canyon of beachfront high rises about five miles from the site of the Champlain Towers rescue site, the city plans to dispatch inspectors for an unprecedented review of aging structures.

People outside of CASA Church gather for prayers on Friday, June 25, 2021 a day after a 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, collapsed in the town of Surfside.

Culture war pause? The heartbreak of the Surfside tragedy, and the remarkable outpouring of bi-partisan and international support, put Florida’s culture wars in stark relief.

Legislating thought: That battle was on full display just two days before. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation to require public universities and colleges to survey students, faculty and staff about their beliefs and viewpoints to support “intellectual diversity.” University faculty members worry the measure could create a chilling effect on their freedom of speech, but DeSantis warned that budget cuts could be loom if universities and colleges are found to be “indoctrinating” students.

Memorable Pride month: The month began with Gov. DeSantis signing transgender athlete ban on first day of Pride Month. Then the governor removed $900,000 from the state budget for programs that serve the LGBTQ community, and after the Florida Department of Transportation first banned displays planned to honor the LGBTQ community, the agency reversed its decision after public outcry from local governments in Pinellas, Manatee, Hillsborough and Sarasota counties.

Border war: The day after the condo collapsed, the governor was holding a news conference In Pensacola to send 50 state personnel to Texas to enforce U.S.-Mexico border. It remains unclear exactly what their mission will be and who will be paying for the effort but the focus comes as Republicans across the country are using immigration to attack the Biden administration.

Patrons place bets at windows during the Breeder’s Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 6, 2020.

Sports bets on ballot: Two of the nation’s top sports betting platforms, FanDuel and DraftKings, are proposing a constitutional amendment for the 2022 ballot that would authorize online sports betting at all Florida parimutuels, professional sports stadiums, and anywhere else in the state using a mobile sports betting platform.

The initiative is backed by Florida Education Champions, a newly formed political action committee whose primary supporters are the two online sports betting platforms that operate in other states and across the globe. The platforms were iced out of the coveted role of handling the state’s sports books in a recent gambling deal reached by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The third major player in the sports betting field, Bet MGM, has not made it clear if it will be involved.

Will no-fault ban get veto? DeSantis has yet to take action on a measure that would require every motorist in the state to get a new automobile insurance policy next year. The measure would eliminate Florida’s status as a “no-fault” state and require a higher amount of minimum coverage on each vehicle. The substantial change received little debate by legislators during session but insurance companies warned it will lead to higher premiums.

Artiles trial set: A circuit court judge on set Aug. 30 as the date for the public corruption trial of former Sen. Frank Artiles and Alexis “Pedro” Rodriguez, an auto-parts dealer who allegedly plotted sway the outcome of Miami-Dade’s Senate District 37 race in favor of the Republican candidate. In an effort to get people to talk, investigators have been flexing their subpoena power, seeking financial records and documents across the state.

Patronis cleared: Prosecutors in Tallahassee chose not to pursue criminal charges against Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis for releasing in 2019 an employee’s sexual harassment complaint, a possible violation of state law.

In a Friday memo, Leon County State Attorney General Counsel Eddie Evans wrote there was no evidence of criminal intent in Patronis’ decision to disclose the complaint, which triggered a criminal probe and allegations that he was using a sexual harassment complaint as leverage to pressure the state’s then-banking regulator, Ronald Rubin, to resign.

Did Florida pull the plug on COVID-19 data too soon? That is the concern of researchers and public health experts who say that to understand the effectiveness of the still-fresh vaccination campaign, whether there are clusters of outbreaks because of variants or cases of breakthrough infections among vaccinated people.

Florida health officials discontinued publicly reporting some data and stopped issuing their daily COVID-19 summaries detailing cases, test positivity and vaccinations this month. Scientists such as Jennifer Nuzzo, a leading epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, say that state health departments should be presenting more data, not less. “It feels like we’re running a marathon and we’re almost giving up a couple miles from the finish line,” she said. While the demand took a toll on state health officials, there is no sign the state has decided to increase staffing efforts in order to provide more public transparency.

Vaccine halted outbreak: In Bradenton, an outbreak of COVID-19 in Manatee County’s government administration building left two employees dead and three others hospitalized by the respiratory virus. But a contact tracing effort to track how the virus spread through the county’s IT department showed that vaccinated individuals did not get sick themselves or spread the virus to others. “It stopped, I believe, because it ran up against a vaccinated individual,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes.

Luis E. Díaz, un empleado de las escuelas públicas del condado de Miami-Dade, recibe una dosis de la vacuna Moderna en el Centro de Salud Frederica Wilson /Juanita Mann.

Vaccines and fertility: Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines do not affect male fertility and should not impact men’s ability to have a family in the future, according to a new University of Miami Miller School of Medicine study.

COVID’s legacy: The mental health crisis is colliding with staff shortages at childrens hospitals across the state as kids and young adults in the emergency department are more frequently complaining of mental health issues like depression, anxiety and suicidal ideations when showing up for other medical conditions. They’re also more commonly presenting with conditions that are psychosomatic.

Hiring woes: Florida now has about one job opening for every out-of-work resident, new state data showed. The state added 35,800 private sector jobs last month, its 13th-consecutive month of job growth. Yet more than 500,000 jobs remain available in Florida, despite an almost equal number, 503,000, saying they are out of work and looking for a job. Miami-Dade with the state’s highest county unemployment rate, at 6.7%. Monroe County now enjoys the state’s lowest rate, at 3.%. Broward’s rate stands at 5.2%.

Jobless checks stop: Starting June 27, the state will stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, leaving Floridians who qualify to stop receiving the additional $300 in weekly benefits on top of eligible state benefits,. The program, which was set to run out in September, gave out the supplemental benefits on top of eligible state benefits, which top out at $275 per week, one of the lowest rates in the nation.

Foto de archivo del expresidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, el 6 de enero de 2021. Un gran jurado ha sido constituido para determinar si el expediente del fiscal de Manhattan sobre Donald Trump y su grupo empresarial puede justificar un juicio, informaron el martes varios medios estadounidenses.

Trump rallies in Florida: Former President Donald Trump will fire up his political machine again with a rally in Sarasota on July 3. What role will he give the governor? Last week, Phillp Bump of the Washington devoted a whole column to developing the argument that the former president has a tendency to turn on his allies if they get more popular than he does, suggesting that it may “only be a matter of time” before the former president “how to similarly tear down the governor of Florida.”

Cradle of insurrection: Florida is tied with Texas for the most individuals facing charges stemming from Jan. 6, according to a database maintained by USA Today. Both states have arrested 47 out of the 484 total nationwide. Last week in Englewood, Florida, Graydon Young, who was accused alongside 15 other members and associates of the Oath Keepers of conspiring to block the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory, pleaded guilty to two counts: conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.

