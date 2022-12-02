Shake Shack is opening its second restaurant in Fort Worth on Saturday. Here’s where.

Fans of Shake Shack burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and house-made lemonades are in luck.

A new 3,000-square-foot Shake Shack is opening in the WestBend shopping center on Saturday.

The new restaurant at 1601 S. University Drive, across from the University Park Village shopping center, will be the second location in Fort Worth and the 21st Shake Shack restaurant in Texas. It will be located at the previous site of a Zoe’s Kitchen.

During this weekend’s opening, the New York-based chain will donate $1 to the Tarrant Area Food Bank for every sandwich sold. The first 100 guests in line will receive a Shake Shack tumbler and other giveaways starting at 11 a.m.

Guests can enjoy holiday-themed milkshake flavors including chocolate peppermint, Christmas cookie and chocolate milk & cookies. The chain will feature spicy variations of original Shake Shack burgers, cheese fries and chicken sandwiches in collaboration with Hot Ones for a limited time.

The new location is hiring employees at all job levels. Shake Shack’s first Fort Worth location opened in the Stockyards’ Mule Alley in January 2020.

Shake Shack first started in 2001 as a small hot dog stand in New York’s Madison Square Park and has since grown into an international chain with more than 375 locations across the world.