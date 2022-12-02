Shake Shack is opening its second restaurant in Fort Worth on Saturday. Here’s where.

Jenny Rudolph
·1 min read
Courtesy photo

Fans of Shake Shack burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and house-made lemonades are in luck.

A new 3,000-square-foot Shake Shack is opening in the WestBend shopping center on Saturday.

The new restaurant at 1601 S. University Drive, across from the University Park Village shopping center, will be the second location in Fort Worth and the 21st Shake Shack restaurant in Texas. It will be located at the previous site of a Zoe’s Kitchen.

During this weekend’s opening, the New York-based chain will donate $1 to the Tarrant Area Food Bank for every sandwich sold. The first 100 guests in line will receive a Shake Shack tumbler and other giveaways starting at 11 a.m.

Guests can enjoy holiday-themed milkshake flavors including chocolate peppermint, Christmas cookie and chocolate milk & cookies. The chain will feature spicy variations of original Shake Shack burgers, cheese fries and chicken sandwiches in collaboration with Hot Ones for a limited time.

The new location is hiring employees at all job levels. Shake Shack’s first Fort Worth location opened in the Stockyards’ Mule Alley in January 2020.

Shake Shack first started in 2001 as a small hot dog stand in New York’s Madison Square Park and has since grown into an international chain with more than 375 locations across the world.

Latest Stories

  • Banged-up Bears lose receiver Darnell Mooney for the season

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had no one on their injury report just over a month ago when they played the New England Patriots. Times have changed — painfully. A handful of players joined quarterback Justin Fields on the sidelines with injuries in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, including a pair of team leaders in wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Mooney needs ankle surgery and will be lost for th

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Canadiens held scoreless as Sharks snap skid behind Kahkonen's 28-save shutout

    MONTREAL — Kaapo Kahkonen stood on his head to make sure the San Jose Sharks started their four-game Eastern Conference road trip the right way. The Finnish netminder recorded his first shutout for the Sharks stopping 28 shots to help lead them to a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. “It’s great but it also tells how we’ve played as a team,” Kahkonen said. “Huge blocks, huge (penalty) kills, good sticks on the PK and boxing out guys so I could see pucks, so huge thanks to the guys i

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight