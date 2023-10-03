Shake Shack Is Going All Out For Its New Hot Menu With A BOGO Uber Eats Deal

Shake Shack Hot Menu sandwiches - Shake Shack

To celebrate the release of Shake Shack's limited-time "Hot Menu," the fast food chain is partnering with Uber Eats to give customers a discount on orders placed in the app, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal. Beginning October 2, customers who order either a Hot Chicken or a Spicy ShackMeister Burger in Uber Eats will be able to claim a second sandwich for free.

The Hot Chicken sandwich starts at $8.39 and features a hot pepper-spiced and fried white chicken patty, pickles, and cherry pepper slaw on a bun. The Spicy ShackMeister Burger is an Angus beef patty seasoned with a hot pepper spice blend, crispy onions, cherry peppers, and ShackSauce, starting at $7.99.

To get the deal, open the UberEats app and add one of the two sandwich options to your cart. A prompt to order a second, free sandwich will pop up, and the promotion for the free food will automatically apply at checkout. The promotion will end on October 15.

The Deal Promotes The Restaurant's New Menu

The Hot Chicken made its return to the Shake Shack menu for the fourth time on September 8. The Spicy ShackMeister Burger, however, is new to the menu, according to the press release. The Hot Menu is only available to order for a limited time. While Shake Shack hasn't announced a definitive end date for the menu items, it's safe to say they'll stay through the end of the Uber Eats "buy one get one" promotion on October 15.

In addition to the two spicy sandwiches, Shake Shack's Hot Menu also features two different French fry options. The Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce start at $4.09 and feature the fast food restaurant's signature crinkle cut French fries, topped off with a hot pepper blend seasoning, and served with Shack ranch dipping sauce. For a dollar more, you can order the spiced fries topped with cheese sauce, which will feature the hot pepper seasoning sprinkled on top of the sauce.

