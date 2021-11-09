Shailene Woodley Slams Those Trying to 'Disparage' Aaron Rodgers, Claps Back at Alleged Photos of Him

aaron rodgers and shailene woodley

Shailene Woodley is slamming news outlets for "disparaging" her fiancé Aaron Rodgers after he confirmed he was unvaccinated.

On Tuesday, the actress, 29, shut down a report that published photos claiming Rodgers stepped out in Los Angeles following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"Literally ya'll need to calm the f--- down. This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f---ing men on the streets of LA and saying its him," Woodley wrote on her Instagram Stories along with the alleged photos.

"I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s---- media, it's no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f---ing planet. This oblivious homie. Clearly, does not (go ahead, zoom in)," she continued.

Woodley's latest comments about Rodgers, 37, come after she clapped back at reports about her previous Instagram Story and criticized the media over the weekend.

"Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an insta story amid the 'chaos'. (an astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies). Do you even know how stories work brah?? They self delete after 24 hrs. Literally lol'ing over here at your determination to make a story out of nothing. grasping at straws my dears," she wrote. (Woodley has yet to publicly share her COVID vaccination status.)

Last week, Rodgers made headlines after he tested positive for COVID-19 and confirmed that he was unvaccinated. Due to the league's COVID protocols, Rodgers missed the Packers' 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He remains on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL star spoke during last Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show and said he "didn't lie" when he told the media in August that he was "immunized."

Also last Friday, Rodgers told McAfee that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), and did not want to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because, he claimed, "I had heard of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J."

During the interview, the athlete said he took ivermectin, a drug used foremost to treat or prevent parasites in animals. The FDA has not authorized or approved the drug for use in treating or preventing COVID-19, and in cases where it was taken, people have been hospitalized.

Harry How/Getty Aaron Rodgers

News of Rodgers and Woodley's relationship was made public earlier this year. Shortly after, the athlete made the surprise announcement about their engagement during the virtual NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6.

In late February, Woodley confirmed the couple's engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, jokingly telling the late-night host that she never thought she'd grow up to marry someone who "throws balls for a living."

Then, in March, the reigning NFL MVP raved about his happiness with Woodley. "I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," he said at the time. "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

And in September, Rodgers told Haute Living that he and Woodley were focusing on work separately.

"It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing," he told the outlet. "I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.