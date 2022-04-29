Shailene Woodley Says Grief Is the 'Natural Way Love Honors What It Misses' After Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley is reflecting on her feelings after splitting with Aaron Rodgers the second time around.

The Big Little Lies actress, 30, posted a quote about loss by author Martín Prechtel to her Instagram Story on Thursday, which read, " 'Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them,' says writer Martín Prechtel. 'Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses.' "

"Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the pain we already feel," the post continued.

Shailene Woodley posts about ‘grief’ after Aaron Rodgers breakup

In another slide on her Story, the former Secret Life of the American Teenager star re-shared a post from Instagram accounts @the.soul.awakening and @awakenstardust that read, "Like plants we grow when buried in the darkness," which featured a separate quote from author Christine Caine.

"Sometimes when you're in a dark place you think you've been buried, but you've actually been planted," the caption read.

Back in February, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Woodley and the NFL quarterback, 38, had ended their engagement just over a year after making it public. The pair had since been spotted spending time together, including in March while at a California winery where they were seen being "very affectionate" with each other.

On Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE the two had broken up again. "Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy," said the insider.

When they split in February, a source said it was "amicable," explaining that their relationship "just wasn't working."

"They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them," the source said at the time.

The following month, though, another insider said Rodgers was hoping they'd reconcile: "They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship. Now when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though."