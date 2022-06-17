Shailene Woodley Ices Injured Ankle in Photo from 'Incredible' Trip to Morocco

Shailene Woodley Injures Her Ankle on 'Sneaky Hidden Steps' in Morocco

Shailene Woodley/instagram

Shailene Woodley is getting in some necessary rest and relaxation while in Morocco.

The 30-year-old actress shared a photo Thursday of herself in a lawn chair as she iced her ankle, which was propped up on a cushion. In the snap, she wore a sun hat over her eyes as she held up the peace sign.

"Morocco, you're incredible, but your tiny little 3" sneaky hidden steps everywhere are a real bitch," she captioned the image.

Hours earlier, Woodley shared a clip to her Instagram Story of an epic round of limbo. In the video, the star got low and conquered the limbo stick before breaking out into a dance.

"Last night. was. so. fun.," she wrote on top of the Story.

Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE that the Big Little Lies star called it quits with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 38, for a second time.

Back in February, sources confirmed that the exes had ended their engagement just over a year after making it public.

One insider said at the time that their breakup was "amicable," explaining that their relationship "just wasn't working."

"They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them," the source said.

The two were then spotted spending time together, including in March while at a California winery where they were seen being "very affectionate" with each other.

However, a source told PEOPLE in April that they had broken up again. "Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy," said the insider.

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.