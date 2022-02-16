Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Diverge, Reportedly Call Off Engagement

Shailene Woodley in February 2020. (Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images)

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly ended their engagement, according to multipleoutlets, shortly after the football star faced criticism for lying about his vaccination status.

“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” an unnamed source told People. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

The couple have called it quits a little over a year after the Green Bay Packers quarterback announced that they were engaged during his acceptance speech at the NFL Honors broadcast in February 2021.

“I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” he said at the time.

The “Divergent” star went onto confirm the news, gushing about Rodgers being “just a wonderful, incredible human being” during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” later that month.

“Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

Their whirlwind romance took shape during the pandemic, with Woodley and Rodgers living together in Montreal while she filmed her latest movie and Rodgers prepared for his short-lived stint as a “Jeopardy” guest host.

“We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” she said in a cover interview with Shape in June.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly.”

But the couple hit a speed bump when the NFL star tested positive for COVID-19 in November and admitted he had not been vaccinated, despite telling the press he was “immunized” against the virus over the summer.

Woodley came to his defense after reports claimed that Rodgers had broken his COVID-19 quarantine, blasting news outlets who were “grasping at straws” in their attempt to “disparage” her fiancé.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.