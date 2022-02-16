Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Have Broken Up

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley will not be marrying someone who "throws balls for a living" after all.

On Tuesday, People reported that the Big Little Lies star and her NFL player fiancé Aaron Rodgers have broken up.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source told the magazine. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Woodley surprised fans early last year when she confirmed that she and the Green Bay Packers quarterback were engaged — in fact, she was just as surprised as the rest of us.

"I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living," the actress told Jimmy Fallon. "Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

Rodgers made headlines last November when he tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed that he hadn't been vaccinated against the virus (despite telling reporters he'd been "immunized" when asked).

In January, People reported that the couple chose to "agree to disagree" on certain political issues. "They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," a source explained.