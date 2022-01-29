Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffers ankle injury

Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain) will not return, per the Thunder.
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has 10pts, suffered a right ankle sprain and will not return.
Pacers up one with 9mins left. – 9:59 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain) will not return.
OKC was a +10 in his 17 minutes and are a -6 in the 20 minutes he’s been out. – 9:54 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) will not return tonight per Thunder PR. – 9:52 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
SGA with a right ankle sprain and will not return, per OKC Prr. #Pacers9:52 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain) will not return, per the Thunder. – 9:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ankle injury looked bad but luckily I am not a doctor – 9:23 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
SGA to the locker room. Hate that. Had to limp off the court. – 9:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis fouls SGA and SGA comes up limping badly. I believe it’s his right ankle. He’s headed straight to the locker room with 10:09 left in the 3Q. #Pacers9:21 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai is limping badly. He’s headed straight to the locker room. – 9:21 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: OKC 54, #Pacers 51
Lu Dort has a game-high 11 points, Darius Bazley with 10, SGA with 8.
Domantas Sabonis is doing it all with 9 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. On his way to his fifth triple-double of the season. – 9:03 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sheesh that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander slam was incredible. – 8:32 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Well, OKC likes to run and that’s exactly what they’re doing. Josh Giddy just dropped it off to SGA for a dunk. Thunder now lead the #Pacers 16-15. – 8:24 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey with a beauty of a behind the back pass on a fast break to SGA for a dunk.
Thunder fans gonna be seeing lots of that the next decade. – 8:24 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Behind the back pass by Josh Giddey for a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander slam they smile and laugh their way into the huddle pic.twitter.com/MaUXqnCex18:23 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Giddey behind-the-back pass in transition to SGA for the slam. That was nice. – 8:23 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
SGA with a drive and kick to Tre Mann.
Fortunately the pass was off the mark and Mann had to chase it down, because it allowed him to set up for that jab stepback 3. – 8:21 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Lu Dort
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Interesting… – 8:01 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Pacers
– SGA
– Giddey
– Mann
– Dort
– Robinson-Earl – 8:00 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Thing I’m surprised by: How did Dejounte Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Anthony Edwards all get more player votes for All-Star starter than Donovan Mitchell? Mitchell only got one more vote than Desmond Bane! pic.twitter.com/Smt20ySK2i1:13 AM

More on this storyline

Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went down hard, grabbed at his leg right above his ankle, painfully shot 2 free throws and darted/limped to the locker room. Hope all is well with SGA. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / January 28, 2022

Rylan Stiles: #Thunder list Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as questionable (right ankle soreness). Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski remain out in health and safety protocols. Vit Krejci is out. Kenrich Williams is questionable (ankle sprain) vs Knicks. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / December 30, 2021

Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t start feeling the symptoms of a concussion until today after he woke up from a nap, per Mark Daigneault. Daigneault said SGA wouldn’t have made the trip if they would have known earlier. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / December 2, 2021

