“Shahs of Sunset” Alum Mike Shouhed Sued for Alleged Domestic Violence by Former Fiancée

Mike Shouhed’s former fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen claims she was "viciously, brutally, and repeatedly assaulted and battered" by the Bravo star during a March 2022 incident

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Mike Shouhed

Shahs of Sunset alum Mike Shouhed is facing a lawsuit from his former fiancée over an alleged 2022 domestic violence incident.

In a court document filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, which were obtained by PEOPLE, Paulina Ben-Cohen sued the 45-year-old former Bravo star for alleged assault and battery, gender violence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The complaint details the March 27, 2022 incident at Ben-Cohen’s Los Angeles area home in which she claims that she was “viciously, brutally, and repeatedly assaulted and battered” by her former fiancé in a bedroom and a children’s playroom.

She is seeking unspecified damages and punitive damages in the complaint.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Mike Shouhed and Paulina Ben-Cohen

After Ben-Cohen put her children to bed, she says she started to have a tobacco-free hookah — which is a “very common” in her culture — when she alleges Shouhed began an argument and called her a “horrible mother", “f---ing w----", and “piece of s---”, according to the complaint.

Following the alleged outburst, Ben-Cohen told Shouhed her feelings about their relationship and said he should leave the home but he allegedly refused. She then began packing his belongings and asked him to “not make this more difficult than it already was," per the complaint.

At that time, Ben-Cohen claimed in the complaint that Shouhed “forcefully grabbed hair and shoulder and violently threw her to the ground" while she attempted to remove his clothes from a clothing rack. The incident is documented in screenshots of security footage in the filing.

Mike Shouhed

Ben-Cohen alleged that Shouhed bent over her while she was lying on ground and “struck her in the face, and then put his hand over her face and tried to suffocate her as she writhed on the ground and struggled to breathe.”

Shouhed also allegedly threatened to kill Ben-Cohen and told her “he had a hitman who would put her away," according to the complaint.

The argument continued in the children’s playroom and Ben-Cohen attempted to call 911.

"Nearly four minutes after [Shouhed] initiated his series of vicious and brutal attacks on plaintiff, this harrowing incident finally came to an end…," the complaint states. "After Shouhed went upstairs to retrieve one of his firearms, the police were called, came to the residence and arrested Shouhed.”

Paulina Ben-Cohen Instagram Paulina Ben-Cohen and Mike Shouhed

Shouhed was arrested on March 27, 2022. According to arrest records viewed by PEOPLE, officers from the West Valley division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) booked him at 1:05 a.m the next morning. He was released the same day on a $50,000 bond.

After his arrest, Shouhed's attorney, Alex Kessel, denied any wrongdoing on his client's part.

"My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client," Kessel said in a statement issued to PEOPLE. "I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence."

Following the incident, Shouhed was charged with 14 criminal charges. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer charged the reality star with various misdemeanors on July 20, 2022, including eight charges of domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a victim from making a report.

In addition, Shouhed is also facing six weapons charges, including criminal storage of a loaded firearm and possession of an assault weapon.

Ben-Cohen confirmed to PEOPLE at the time via her attorney Joshua Ritter that she is "the victim in the case."

"Paulina's primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe," Ritter said in a statement on his client's behalf at the time. "She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney's Office have done, and she continues to cooperate with them while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life."

Following the arrest, Ben-Cohen also addressed the matter via a statement by her attorney to E! News: "We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation. The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time."

In October 2022, Shouhed entered into a diversion program to close out his case, according to TMZ.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



