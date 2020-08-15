Shaheer Sheikh - Rhea Sharma Starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Completes 300 Episodes (View Post)

Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles, as Abir and Mishti, recently completed 300 episodes. The love story of MishBir, as they are lovingly called by their fans, evolved gradually from strangers to friends to lovers to now a husband and wife. The serial has managed to win a million hearts with its unique and compelling storytelling. Now the show has completed a successful run of 300 episodes on Star Plus. Lead actress Rhea Sharma (who plays Mishti) is happy that the audience has liked the show. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Avinash Mishra Opens Up On Joining The Rajan Shahi Show, Comparisons With Ritvik Arora and More (Deets Inside).

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up On Shooting For Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Amid COVID-19, Reveals He Was Initially Hesitant

The show showcases the tale of arranged marriages in a time where the girl and guy find it imperative to spend some quality time before tying the knot as opposed to in the olden days when an arranged marriage was 'no questions asked', which has won the show a place in the audience's hearts. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is the story of Naira's cousin and Kartik's best friend Mishti and also a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up On Shooting For Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Amid COVID-19, Reveals He Was Initially Hesitant.

The show's production house Director's Kut Productions penned a note for its actors and show members for having successfully completed 300 episodes.

Also Read | Samir Sharma Suicide: Close Friend Reveals Late Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor Was Suffering From Mental Health Issues and Mood Disorder

Check Out The Post Below:



Talking about the show’s achievement, Rhea Sharma says, “I would like to thank all our fans and viewers for your undivided attention. It's because of your love that we have reached here and I just hope we keep doing our work and you keep liking our work. The show has its remarkable journey, it's a very beautiful feeling that we have completed 300 episodes. And it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible team and workforce, the people behind the show! I thank everyone for letting us make a place in their hearts!”