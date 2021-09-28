Shaheed Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary 2021: Quotes and Images

Bhagat Singh, one of the greatest revolutionaries and freedom fighters was born on 28 September 1907. He was born at Lyallpur, western Punjab, India (now in Pakistan).

Bhagat Singh became a part of Indian independence movement at a very young age. Other than participating in various acts of resistance against British rule in India, he also contributed as a writer and editor for Punjabi and Urdu language newspapers. His revolutionary ideas were becoming immensely popular during the freedom struggle, which was seen as a threat by the empire.

Eventually, the British sentenced him to death along with his fellow revolutionaries, Rajguru and Sukhdev, and disposed off their bodies secretly. This move by the empire made these young freedom fighters even more popular and their names, immortal.

They were hanged for the murder of British police officer JP Saunders.

This year, India will celebrate his 114th birth anniversary. Here are some quotes and images of the revolutionary freedom fighter.

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: Quotes and Images "“It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill ideas.”" - Shaheed Bhagat Singh "“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.”" - Shaheed Bhagat Singh "“But man's duty is to try and endeavour, success depends upon chance and environments.”" - Shaheed Bhagat Singh "“Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.”" - Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes and Images

