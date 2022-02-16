Shahbaaz Kara-Virani, Nicole Wolff join KIND Media and Events

KIND expands leadership team ahead of the launch of KIND Cannabis Week July 5th-8th, 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - KIND, the 19+ print magazine and online community, is transforming from a media company into a multi-faceted lifestyle community, diving into designing B2B and B2C events. They are kicking off this growth by welcoming Nicole Wolff, Chief Experience Officer and Shahbaaz Kara-Virani, Managing Director to the KIND executive team.

Wolff and Kara-Virani are joining as KIND kicks off the first ever KIND Cannabis Week July 5-8, 2022 in Toronto. It is a week-long celebration for industry folks and consumers to come together to learn, engage and celebrate the amazing Canadian cannabis community. Key highlights during the week include the KIND Golf Invitational, the KIND Summer Fair and Kind Talks.

"We are really excited to build off of our first event, the KIND Winter Fair, with more culturally rich, community focused, accessible and entertaining events" commented Josh Nagel, Founder and Chief Dream Officer, KIND Media and Events. "With this expansion, we are thrilled to have Nicole Wolff and Shahbaaz Kara-Virani be a part of our trajectory forward."

Nicole Wolff joins the KIND Media and Events team to bring her expertise across marketing and events as she heads up these functions in her role as Chief Experience Officer. Wolff is a seasoned brand marketer with 11+ years of experience across sales and marketing in beverage-alcohol and cannabis. She spent eight years at Molson Coors Canada, launching and scaling regional and global beer brands. After Molson, Wolff joined the Flowr Corporation as Brand Director where she was responsible for developing and launching the company's leading recreational brand, Flowr. Most recently, the work she led focused on destigmatizing cannabis use and was recognized within the industry and beyond, taking home eight Clio Cannabis awards, including the prestigious Grand Clio honour.

Shahbaaz Kara-Virani will be taking the helm as KIND Media and Events Managing Director. His mission is to help create global accessibility for the cannabis industry. He is a brand and community builder who focuses on facilitating discussions between key stakeholders in the industry including retailers, brands, cultivators, budtenders, and everything in between. Kara-Virani was a key player in the early days of the Canadian Cannabis industry as the Head of Sales at Lift and helped to drive education through the launch of CannSell. Recently, he was the Canadian Leader at leading Cannabis technology provider Dutchie and is a founding member of the Ontario Cannabis Policy Council. He has been recognized for his contribution to cannabis by The Business of Cannabis Top 20 in their 20s award.

KIND believes in advancing the destigmatization of cannabis through kindness, community, education and entertainment. They are excited to usher in this new chapter with Wolff and Kara-Virani joining the team and the launch of KIND Cannabis Week. Those who are interested in attending KIND Cannabis Week can follow KIND at @kind.mag on Instagram and @kindmagazinecanada on Facebook for ticket updates. Companies interested in sponsorship and being a part of KIND Cannabis Week can get in touch at advertising@kindmagazine.ca .

About KIND

KIND is a media and events company who believes in advancing the destigmatization of cannabis through kindness, community, education and entertainment. KIND recently evolved from a media company to a media and events company and will be launching the first-ever KIND Cannabis Week July 5-8, 2022. KIND Magazine is Canada's largest cannabis magazine, covering weed, arts, food, health, travel, and more. It prints four editions per year, amounting to 130,000 copies distributed nationwide through more than 550 legal cannabis retailers.

