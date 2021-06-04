Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Ibrahim Qadri Takes Internet by Storm

The internet has discovered a new lookalike of Shah Rukh Khan. Pictures of one Ibrahim Qadri are going viral and his followers are increasing by the day. This is all because of his resemblance to SRK.

Here's what people have to say about Ibrahim's photos:

Also Read: Exclusive: Karisma Kapoor's Lookalike Has a Message For the Actor

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. As of now he is gearing up for Pathan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film reportedly stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Captcha Breach: How Techies Are Gaming the System for Vaccine SlotWhy BJP & RSS Decided to Persist With Yogi Adityanath for UP Polls . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.