Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's statue to be unveiled in London to mark 25 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

A bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be unveiled at London's Leicester Square to mark 25 years of their cult-hit romantic comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The 1995 release was produced by Yash Chopra and directed by Aditya Chopra.

According to the announcement, the bronze statue of the lead pair of DDLJ will be unveiled in Spring 2021. It will be the first-ever Bollywood film statue to be put up in the United Kingdom.

Check out the announcement here

According to The Times of India, the statue will depict a scene which was picturised in the heart of the bustling city. The statue will be an addition to the 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail that has installations of Harry Potter, Laurel and Hardy, Gene Kelly from Singin' in the Rain and Wonder Woman.

Mid-Day quoted Mark Williams, destination marketing director, Heart of London Business Alliance, saying that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful Hindi films of all time. The statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood.

Also, the organisers are expecting to unveil the statue in presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

DDLJ has been one of the longest-running Indian films in theatres. In 2018, the film crossed 1,200 weeks without an uninterrupted run at the iconic Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai.

Starring Khan as Raj and Kajol as Simran, DDLJ made several records including winning 10 Filmfare Awards, the most for a single film at the time.

The on-screen pairing of Kajol and SRK has been a hit. The actors have been seen together in films including Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and My Name Is Khan.

