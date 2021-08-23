Shaftesbury says Londoners and staycation visitors helping West End footfall to improve

Shaftesbury owns properties on Carnaby Street (Getty Images)

West End footfall has recovered to 50%-60% of pre-pandemic levels, London landlord Shaftesbury said as it reported improved occupancy across the estate.

The FTSE 250 company which owns a 16-acre portfolio, with sites in Chinatown and Carnaby Street, said Londoners, domestic day-trippers and staycation visitors have returned in growing numbers since April.

That month was when non-essential retailers and the hospitality sector was allowed to reopen from the latest lockdown in England.

Shaftesbury said available-to-let vacancy was 4.6% as at July 31, 4.1% by August 13, improved from 8.4% in March. Pre-Covid the figure was usually under 1% if you take into account the space that is under offer.

The firm, led by Brian Bickell added that rent collection is recovering and expected to improve.

Some tenants were offered rent holidays and deferrals during the pandemic, and like rivals, Shaftesbury saw the value of its estate hit. Its wholly owned property portfolio dropped 10.1%, or £ 293 million, on a like-for-like basis to £2.8 billion in the six months to March 2021.

The company added that there is healthy occupier interest for store openings, including online firms looking for physical space.

Office enquiries, viewings and lettings are increasing at a steady pace. Shaftesbury anticipates more office workers will return to the West End from early autumn.

Bickell said: “The momentum of the last four months is providing a sound platform for the continuing revival of the West End in the important months ahead, leading up to Christmas and into the New Year, and the prospects for a return to pre-pandemic patterns of life and activity."

