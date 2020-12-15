Shaftesbury reveals nearly £700m wiped off property portfolio value as Tier 3 looms in London
Shaftesbury has seen the value of its West End property portfolio tumble by nearly £700 million, it emerged on Tuesday, ahead of London being placed into Tier 3 rules.
Brian Bickell, chief executive of the Chinatown and Carnaby Street landlord, said: "Rarely in history has the world seen such widespread disruption to normal patterns of life.”
The capital will move into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions tomorrow. It means pubs and restaurants must shut, except for takeaway and delivery. Theatres, bowling alleys and cinemas also have to temporarily close.
Bickell told the Evening Standard he hopes the government will extend the business rates holiday, due to finish at the end of March, to help tenants. He said a number of occupiers make a third of their profits in November and December, so will see income hammered by Tier 3.
During the year to September, Shaftesbury, like rivals, saw scores of bars, restaurants and shops temporarily close across the estate for the first lockdown. That impacted the ability of some tenants to pay rent.
Shaftesbury agreed a number of rent changes where needed, including waivers and deferrals and concessions. Since October it has offered monthly, rather than quarterly, rent collections on a permanent basis.
Footfall in central London has also been weaker this year due to travel restrictions keeping many tourists and office workers away.
In the 12 months to September 30 the value of Shaftesbury’s estate dropped 18.3%, or £698.5 million, to £3.1 billion.
Rental income decreased 24.2% to £74.3 million, and the company recorded a loss after tax of £699.5 million, compared to a profit of £26 million last year.
Bickell told the Evening Standard that since the second lockdown eased earlier this month, when non essential retailers, pubs and restaurants could reopen, “footfall had been improving, trading had been much better, and there had been some business enquiries about space”.
Bickell said he has long term confidence in the capital: “The economies of London and the West End have a long history of structural resilience, having weathered many episodes of challenge and uncertainty. Their unique features, which come from a culture of constant evolution across a broad-based economy, attracting talent, creativity, innovation and investment from across the world, will hasten their recovery and reinforce their enduring appeal to businesses, visitors and residents alike."
He added: "The long-term prospects for our portfolio, located in the busiest and liveliest parts of the West End, are underpinned by these valuable qualities, together with the experience, innovation and enthusiasm of our team.”