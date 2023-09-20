Shadwell fire: Tower block blaze in east London battled by 80 firefighters

(London Fire Brigade)

Eighty firefighters have been battling a blaze that ripped through a 14th floor flat of a tower block in Shadwell.

London Fire Brigade said most of the flat in a 24-storey block of flats on Hindmarsh Close in Shadwell was alight.

People in the area were advised to keep windows and doors closed. Road closures are in place.

The Brigade’s 64-metre turntable ladder was used to help fight the fire from height.

999 emergency control officers received more than 65 calls about the fire.

Emergency services were called at 12.16pm and the fire was brought under control by 1.26pm, a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said.

Station Commander Steve Irvine, who is at the scene, said: “A respite centre has been set up locally for those who have been affected by the fire and we are working with local partners.

“Road closures remain in place in the area and we’d ask that people continue to avoid the area at this time.”

Crews from Shadwell, Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Dockhead, Millwall and surrounding fire stations have been at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.