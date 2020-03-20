‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Trailer: Season 2 Promises More Hilarious Scares in These Quarantined Times

Click here to read the full article.

Times are tough, and the world could do for more television shows that center on immortal vampire roommates who attend a Super Bowl party. Thankfully, FX has the cure: The network has revealed the official trailer for “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 2, and all that the ludicrous vampire comedy is shaping up to offer.

The series, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi (now an Oscar winner for “Jojo Rabbit”), centers on the misadventures of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), four vampires who have lived together for hundreds of years. The vampires, along with Nandor’s human servant Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), cohabitate amid all your typical roommate foibles.

A Super Bowl party isn’t the only happening the four vampires will encounter: Per FX, the upcoming 10-episode second season will also feature all manner of internet trolls, ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies, and shadowy, cloaked assassins, who roam freely in the Tri-state area. The biggest laughs of the trailer, which also teases a guest appearance from Craig Robinson, center on Colin, who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power, draining the energy of his hapless co-workers with a variety of cliched jokes.

Robinson isn’t the only high-profile star who will be appearance in Season 2: The upcoming season of “What We Do in the Shadows,” which had no shortage of guest stars in its first 10 episodes, will also feature Mark Hamill and Haley Joel Osment.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised Season 1 in his 2019 review, noting that the series hit the ground running with ample room to grow even funnier in future installments.

“What We Do in the Shadows” Season 2 is also expected to give Guillermo a larger role. The character discovered that he was a descendent of vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing (the fictional character originated in the original 1897 “Dracula” novel), which caused him to question whether he’s destined to kill vampires. How he’ll reconcile that revelation — never mind how the vampires fare at the Super Bowl party — remains to be seen.

“What We Do in the Shadows” Season 2 premieres on FX on April 15. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming season below.

