How ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Made a Perfect Season by Taking Big Swings on Bat(!)sh*t Ideas

Ben Travers
·10 min read

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 4, prior to Season 4, Episode 10, “Sunrise, Sunset.”]

As the old saying goes, you know it’s a great season of TV when vampire partygoers playing hot potato with Sofia Coppola’s decapitated head doesn’t even rank as the most memorable scene.

More from IndieWire

“We got lucky,” showrunner and executive producer Paul Simms said of casting the Oscar-winning writer in the cold open of Episode 9, “Freddie,” along with her husband and lead singer of Phoenix, Thomas Mars. “They love the show. Both of them are big comedy fans in a way you wouldn’t expect.”

To start the scene, Coppola and Mars are seated with fellow indie director Jim Jarmusch at Nadja’s, a vampire nightclub named after its founder/owner, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). Looking over the menu, Coppola inquires about the $5,000 “celebrity special,” and — as is fitting for the filmmaker — she’s shown, not told, the answer. Two vampires chomp down on the inquisitive couple, sending blood arcing through the air, much to the delight of everyone watching — including Jarmusch, who thinks it’s all elaborate prop work. “I could never afford a gag like this,” he says, as Coppola’s head is ripped from her body and flung around the room.

Originally, the scene only featured Coppola and Mars — who Simms “knows a little bit, through our kids” — but the director felt she had too much to do. “Sophia was like, ‘I’m not so great at acting. I feel like I have too many lines — there should be a third person,’” Simms remembered. She then suggested the “Only Lovers Left Alive” director, saying “‘Jim Jarmusch would be funny'” — a savvy selection on a number of levels, considering Tilda Swinton, who starred in Jarmusch’s 2013 vampire romance, had a cameo in the first season of “What We Do in the Shadows.” Jarmusch even sticks around for the rest of the episode, curious to see if the rest of the night’s entertainment can live up to the “gag” at his very own table.

Sadly, they cannot.

“But I still laugh,” Simms said. “The fact that we have this show where, at some point, you see Jim Jarmusch on a phone going, ‘Nah, that’s just some guy sucking his own dick’ — it’s just so weird and funny.”

“Weird and funny” is perhaps the simplest way to describe the endearing vibe of “What We Do in the Shadows.” The FX comedy created by Jemaine Clement and based on the 2014 film he wrote and directed with Taika Waititi has always embraced the ridiculous juxtaposition of centuries-old vampires going about their “ordinary” lives in modern-day Staten Island. Hearty jokes have been drawn from the foursome’s antiquated clothes and customs, relatable vampiric proclivities, and outlandish, expectation-shattering adventures. But for as steady, even overpowering, as the laughs may be, the sitcom rarely repeats itself. Unlike his good buddy Sheldon, Nandor isn’t going to get a laugh by routinely shouting “Bazinga!”

“Every season, we approach it like we’re just going to use up every [idea] we have and not think about what happens after the end of this season,” Simms said. “We’ll figure that out later. At some point, we let our brains recharge and do it all over again.”

But Season 4 took things to a new level. Top to bottom, premiere to finale, there’s a constant thrum of creative inspiration, where every scene is stacked with laughs and no idea is too outlandish. Season 4 just keeps going for it — and delivering. Imaginative ongoing plots like Nadja running a vampire nightclub and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) discovering a Djinn (Anoop Desai) are pliable enough to provide a reliable backbone for the full season. Yet there’s still room for spotlight episodes, like “Private School” and “The Wedding,” which devote their entire runtimes to single events, be it a simple school interview that goes magically off the rails, or a marriage ceremony that can’t quite get on track. Comparably minor flourishes like the Jersey Devil or the nightclub wraiths may be some viewers’ favorite bits, where others will be bowled over by the scope and scale of “Go Flip Yourself!”

Season 4 has it all. Some of these jokes are incredibly clever. Others are remarkably dumb. But they shine within a “Shadows” universe that’s conducive to big, weird swings, so long as they’re taken for the sheer fun of it.

And then there’s Baby Colin.

“The way you phrased it as ‘big swings’ is very accurate, because sometimes a big swing is a big whiff,” Simms said. “As late as the day before we started shooting the season, we weren’t quite sure exactly how we were going to do Baby Colin.”

Natasia Demetriou in “What We Do in the Shadows” - Credit: Russ Martin / FX
Natasia Demetriou in “What We Do in the Shadows” - Credit: Russ Martin / FX

Russ Martin / FX

For anyone still waiting to watch the fourth season, Baby Colin is kind of like Baby Yoda — an accepted nickname for a creature that may or may not be a baby, and may or may not be Colin. At the end of Season 3, the Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) fans had come to know and love passed away. Energy vampires, it turns out, live until they’re exactly 100 years old, and then they promptly lie down, fart a lot, and deflate like a gooey balloon. Soon after, a smaller, baby-like Colin crawls out of the adult Colin’s hollowed-out corpse, and that’s where Season 4 begins.

Proksch plays Baby Colin at every stage of his rapidly aging life cycle — well, his face does, anyway. He’s the newborn Baby Colin, still covered in goo; the adolescent Baby Colin, training to be cool; the pre-teen Baby Colin, tap-dancing for you — and so on and so forth. Baby Colin is the biggest swing in a season of Aaron Judge-level long balls, and thus its most impressive home run.

“I tried not to think about it too much, but it was one of those things where if the Baby Colin thing hadn’t worked, we would be left with a pretty short season,” Simms said. “We had to shoot the whole season, and then shoot Mark’s head at the end for all that stuff. So we didn’t know till it was all done, if it was actually going to work, and if it hadn’t, I don’t know what I would have done.”

“Like Paul said, it was a big swing,” Proksch said. “If they had screwed it up, it would have been a huge disappointment to the fans, and if I screwed it up, it would have been a huge disappointment to the writers. That’s always at the back of your mind. You don’t want to let down these people that have really given you an incredible character to play.”

What elevates Baby Colin to such unforgettable heights is that no one involved in his creation rests on their laurels; just the idea of Baby Colin — his birth, his rapid aging, his various hairstyles — is funny by itself. The writers could’ve trusted that seeing Proksch’s face on a baby’s body would be humorous enough and let it carry his scenes. Similarly, Proksch could’ve trusted his bountiful wigs or awkward digital assemblage to do the funny work for him. Instead, the actor’s exuberant expressions and vocal performance stand out. They add to an idea that’s already hilarious, just as the writers’ persistent development of Baby Colin makes his emerging interests and hobbies feel like cherries on top of a very odd-looking sundae.

“I’ll let you in on a bit of a secret: I think actors do get a little tired,” Proksch said. “You get bored, almost, of playing the same character season after season. Getting to play Baby Colin Robinson came at the perfect moment to breathe some new life into the character for me.”

“As writers, you don’t want to get bored either, or feel like you’re falling back on something that works,” Simms said. “That’s been the the main [motivation] more than anything. With the Colin stories since Season 2 we’ve been like, ‘OK, we’ve seen him bore people, but there’s got to be more to him than that.’ We can’t just keep doing this.”

The Wraiths of “What We Do in the Shadows” - Credit: Russ Martin / FX
The Wraiths of “What We Do in the Shadows” - Credit: Russ Martin / FX

Russ Martin / FX

“If you’re bored, just use your imagination” is pretty close to what parents tell their kids every day, but it’s a lesson Simms and his team take to heart. Even when they strike gold, they’re reluctant to reenter the mine. They’d rather tunnel elsewhere, and they trust they can find something just as good — or better — in an entirely new spot.

“Fans are always saying, ‘We want to see Jackie Daytona again,’” Simms said. “And we talk about it, but we like what we did, we did it, and you think you want to see it again, but you don’t want to see it again.”

In the Season 4 finale, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) vents to the camera that “nothing ever changes around here.” It’s a valid personal complaint, as Guillermo has always been taken for granted among his vampire family, but it’s also a striking remark in context. So much happened this season, to say nothing changes is laughably preposterous, but his words also speak to the nature of sitcoms. Traditionally, TV comedies operate within set parameters, where the main characters, the setting, and more elements don’t change. Audiences take comfort in returning to the people they enjoy and the hijinks they expect. Not changing is part of the appeal.

When asked about Guillermo’s line, Simms said, “This is such a weird coincidence: My son just said to me this morning, ‘You’re 56.’ I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he’s like, ‘So you’ve lived five decades?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, more than that.’ And he goes, ‘Doesn’t it get boring?’”

“I didn’t know how to answer. First, I gave the dad answer, which is there’s something interesting about each age. Then I think back on the times of my life when I think, ‘This is boring,’ and we just get used to things happening. That’s part of the fun of writing the show with these sort of eternal characters, who’ve been around forever. It just highlights, as humans, how we never really change, have so many opportunities to change, and then when we do change, we don’t really notice it.”

“What We Do in the Shadows” is a sitcom.  The main characters are all alive and well. The house has been rehabbed (slightly), but it’s still their home. Laszlo and Nadja are hotheaded wild cards, Guillermo and Nandor are the bickering odd couple, Colin Robinson is, and will always be, Colin Robinson. The challenge then, for the writers, is to put on a show within these parameters, and in Season 4, the “Shadows” team makes that very, very difficult assignment look easy. They understand their dynamics, setting, and characters quite well, and then elevate everything else to absurd, mesmerizing extremes.

Fans may think they want to see Jackie Daytona again. They may think they want another episode of “Go Flip Yourself!” or another season with Baby Colin. But what they really want is to re-experience how they felt when they were first introduced to those brilliant, bonkers ideas. Frankly, it’s astounding how often “What We Do in the Shadows” can conjure that feeling. Even if nothing really changes, you’ve never seen anything quite like this.

“What We Do in the Shadows” Season 4 airs on FX and is available on Hulu. The series has already been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Hockey Canada executives overshadow moment of triumph for women's team

    In a moment of triumph for Team Canada, Andrea Skinner and Scott Smith’s actions overshadowed what should have been a bright moment for the athletes.

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game