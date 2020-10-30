‘Shadowhunters’ Star Emeraude Toubia Joins Gina Rodriguez In ‘Like It Used to Be’ Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Emeraude Toubia, best known for her role as Isabelle Lightwood on the Freeform series Shadowhunters, has been added to the cast of Like It Use to Be, joining previously announced stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin) and Karla Souza (How To Get Away With Murder).
Bernardo Cubria wrote the comedy, which is about four female best friends on a final road trip to Mexico when one finds out life-changing news. Toubia will play Sofia, a well-to-do Mexican woman with a hippie/designer fashion sense who joins the girls on the road trip.
Jolene Rodriguez of Broken English Productions is producing the film alongside Rodriguez, via her production company I Can & I Will, and Souza
Toubia’s other credits include the TV movie Love in the Sun and telenovela Voltea Pa’Que Te Enamores. She’s repped by Paradigm, Vision Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.
