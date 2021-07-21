‘Shadow Of Truth’ Filmmakers Strike First-Look Deal With Ample Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Yotam Guendelman, Mika Timor and Ari Pines, the Israeli filmmakers behind Netflix true-crime doc Shadow of Truth, have struck a first-look deal with Ample Entertainment.

It comes as the 9 Months with Courteney Cox producer is ramping up its slate of premium docs. The company, which is making natural history project Kangaroos: The Story of Mala for Netflix, has series in the works with HBO, Adam McKay and Samuel L. Jackson.

It is now working up a slate of original docs with Guendelman, Timor and Pines. The group will collaborate to develop and produce a slew of stranger-than-fiction films and series in the unscripted space.

Guendelman, Timor and Pines, who recently wrapped production on a documentary for Showtime, found success with Shadow of Truth. The miniseries, which told the story of the 2006 murder of Tair Rada, a 13-year old Israeli girl, became one of Netflix’s most-watched true-crime docs in 2018. They also worked on The Coastal Road Killer, a serial killer doc series exploring a slew of murders in Israel in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Premium unscripted content is at the heart of the stories we tell, so we’re always looking for unique opportunities to elevate our nonfiction portfolio by working with the freshest talent in the industry,” said Ari Mark, co-founder of Ample Entertainment.

“Aligning with a company like Ample allows us the creative collaboration and crucial infrastructure necessary as we continue to tackle characters and stories that matter and expand our international footprint,” the trio added.

