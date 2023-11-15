Shadow and Bone, Glamorous and 3 More Series Cancelled at Netflix

The Sun Summoner’s journey has come to an end.

Shadow and Bone has been cancelled after two seasons at Netflix, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, the streamer has cancelled Glamorous after one season, along with three freshman animated series: Agent Elvis, Farzar and Captain Fall.

Shadow and Bone followed an orphan named Alina Starkov (played by Jessie Mei Li) who, after learning she possessed the rare Grisha power to summon sunlight, embarked on a journey to bring down the Shadow Fold — a dangerous strip of land engulfed in darkness — as the villainous Kirigan (Ben Barnes), aka the Darkling, conspired against her.

Season 2 found Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) on the run while the seemingly defeated Darkling emerged from the Fold with a new army of indestructible shadow monsters known as nichevo’ya, and fearsome new Grisha recruits. (Read our finale interview with the cast and showrunners here.)

Glamorous starred real-life beauty influencer Miss Benny as a mall makeup salesperson named Marco Mejia, whose life is turned upside down when a chance encounter with model-turned-mogul Madolyn Addison (played by Kim Cattrall) lands them the job of their dreams. The season (now series) finale ended with Marco meeting a specialist to further explore their identity. (Check out our finale interview with Miss Benny here.)

How are you feeling about Shadow and Bone’s cancellation, or Glamorous, or any of the others? Sound off below!

