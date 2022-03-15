Shackleton's Endurance: Discovery team honours 'The Boss'

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·3 min read
Knowledge Bengu, Mensun Bound and John Shears at the graveside
Knowledge Bengu, Mensun Bound and John Shears at the graveside

The team that found Ernest Shackleton's lost ship, Endurance, on the Antarctic seafloor will get home on Saturday.

The Endurance22 project would have returned to Cape Town earlier but diverted to the island of South Georgia to honour the 20th Century explorer.

Shackleton is buried in an old whalers cemetery at Grytviken on the British Overseas Territory.

Endurance22 wanted to commemorate the life and achievements of the man who was referred to simply as "The Boss".

A short ceremony was held at Shackleton's graveside.

Endurance22 leader, Dr John Shears, said the event was a fitting way to complete his team's discovery mission. "It was a magical day," he told BBC News.

The visit to the grave was regarded as a kind of bookend to a story that has captivated the world for decades - of how Shackleton led his men to safety against all the odds when their expedition ship was trapped and then holed by ice in the Weddell Sea in 1915.

Grytviken
Grytviken today. The old whalers cemetery is the white square at centre-left

South Georgia was where Shackleton set out on his ill-fated attempt to make the first crossing of Antarctica, and it's where he sought help for his stranded crewmates after traversing the savage Southern Ocean in a small lifeboat.

It's also where he died of a heart attack as he was about to undertake a later Antarctic venture in 1921.

Dan Snow
Historian and broadcaster Dan Snow makes his contribution

In a remarkable coincidence, Endurance22's submersibles found the sunken Endurance on 5 March 2022 - exactly one hundred years to the day that Shackleton's funeral was held at Grytviken.

The graveside ceremony saw contributions from Dr Shears; Knowledge Bengu, the skipper of Endurance22's South African icebreaker, Agulhas II; the historian and broadcaster Dan Snow; and the marine archaeologist on the project, Mensun Bound.

Below, Mensun Bound, exploration director for the Endurance22 project, describes the graveside ceremony at Grytviken.

'Modern parallels' - from Mensun Bound

"Coming into Cumberland Bay with the Allardyce Range (that Shackleton crossed to get help) before you, was, as usual, a tad mystical. Mist hung over the sea and the mountains were wreathed in thick, low, linear cloud formations.

Everybody on the deck was awestruck and when they spoke, it was sotto voce - under the breath. It reminded me of that feeling you get when you enter some great Medieval Cathedral, like Chartres or Notre Dame de Paris.

We all wended our way to the whalers cemetery where we gathered beside Shackleton's grave.

I began by calling upon Captain Knowledge Bengu who, not once but twice, battled us through to the heart of the Weddell Sea's pack ice and got us out again. He extemporised beautifully and then laid a laminated picture of the stern of the Endurance on the grave before the headstone.

I then called upon John, who read a very moving piece he had written in which he drew parallels between Shackleton and WWI and our expedition and the current war in Europe.

I then spoke about the meaning of Shackleton and read a few lines from Kipling's poem 'If'. And, finally, Dan Snow, with his great voice, read one of Shackleton's favourite poems, 'Prospice'."

The Endurance22 team also visited the South Georgia Museum, operated by South Georgia Heritage Trust, to see an exhibition dedicated to Shackleton.

The Endurance22 discovery mission was mounted by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust.

Bust
Sir Ernest Shackleton: His crew referred to him simply as The Boss
Map path
Map path
    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.