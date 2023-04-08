Sha'Carri Richardson won her first solo race of the 2023 track and field season in historic fashion.

The 23-year-old dominated the windy 100-meter sprint at the 2023 Miramar Invitational on Saturday, finishing with a time of 10.57 seconds, which registers at a legal-wind time of 10.77 seconds.

Richardson even celebrated by tossing her arms in the air at the last few meters of the race.

1⃣0⃣.5⃣7⃣



What a stunning run from Sha'Carri Richardson who lays down a huge marker in April with a time of 10.57 (4.1m/s) to win the Miramar Invitational 🔥🇺🇸



That converts to 10.77 with a legal wind 💥#WorldContinentalTour pic.twitter.com/7rSUZBH94i — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 8, 2023

Her time marks the third-fastest 100-meter finish in all-time conditions. Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a 10.54 in 1992 and Florence Griffith-Joyner holds the record with a 10.49 that she ran in 1959.

Richardson's first race of the 2023 season was the 4x100 at the Texas Relays last weekend when her team finished second.

In 2021, she had her 100-meter win at the U.S. Olympic trials negated when she failed a drug test. She said that she used marijuana, which is prohibited for athletes bWorld Anti-Doping Agency, for her mental health as she mourned the death of her biological mother. She subsequently missed the Tokyo Olympics. Last summer, she failed to quality for the United States to compete in the world championships.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sha'Carri Richardson wins first race of 2023 season with record time