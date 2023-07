Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100 meters at US championships in 10.82

Sha'Carri Richardson wins her heat in the women's 100 meter preliminary race during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson won the 100 meters in 10.82 seconds Friday night to capture the U.S. championships title two years after having her national title stripped because of a doping violation.

The 23-year-old Richardson overcame a slow start in the final to qualify for next month's world championships, which will mark her first major international meet. Earning the second and third spots in the event were Brittany Brown (10.90) and Tamari Davis (10.99).

Richardson has not looked in this good of form since the 2021 Olympic Trials, when she routed the field, only to have the result vacated when her drug test showed she had used marijuana. She admitted she had used it to relieve stress after learning her mother had died. That episode triggered a debate about whether marijuana should really be on the banned list.

Officials elected to leave it on the list because experts determined it was “against the spirit of sport.”

Richardson ran the best time of the year, 10.71, the day before in opening heats, but she'll leave Eugene with only the second-fastest 100 time of the week. A few hours before Richardson's final, Shericka Jackson won Jamaica's championships with a time of 10.65 seconds, setting up Jackson and Richardson as the fastest contenders at worlds.

Other winners Friday included Anna Hall in the heptathlon, Harrison Williams in the decathlon, Vashti Cunningham in the women's high jump and Donald Scott in the men's triple jump.

