Sha'Carri Richardson Takes Silver Behind Julien Alfred In Olympic 100 Meters

Sha’Carri Richardson ran from behind Saturday in her quest to extinguish the pain of her disqualification from the Olympics three years ago.

She didn’t quite get there.

Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia exploded out of the blocks in the Paris Olympics’ 100-meter dash and stayed in front for the gold medal ― her country’s first. She had a time of 10.72 seconds.

Richardson took silver in a time of 10.87 followed by American teammate Melissa Jefferson for bronze (10.92.).

Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred (C) celebrates after winning ahead of US' Sha'Carri Richardson (L) and US' Melissa Jefferson (R) in the women's 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images) JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images

The Olympic 100 appeared to be Richardson’s for the taking before the race.

Richardson dominated the U.S. trials with a finals victory time of 10.71 seconds. She looked effortless in her Paris Olympics debut heat on Friday, cruising to an easy win.

She also received outside help in her quest for redemption.

One of her rivals, two-time 100 gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, dropped out of the semifinals.

Shericka Jackson, another Jamaican rival who finished second to Richardson in the 2023 world championships, dropped out of the 100-meter last week to concentrate on the 200-meter. The two share the same career-best 100-meter time, 10.65 seconds.

On top of that, Tokyo 100 gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah never even made it to the Olympics after she dropped out of the Jamaican trials due to an achilles injury.

But Richardson’s tougest opponent might have been herself.

It has been 3 long years since Richardson was disqualified from the Tokyo Games after being suspended for testing positive for marijuana.

It took her a while to get her swagger and speed back.

After one disappointing result closely following her suspension, she declared: “Count me out if you want to, talk all the shit you want, because I’m here to stay. I’m not done,” she said.

As it turned out, it wasn’t her night.

