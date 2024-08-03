Is Sha'Carri Richardson running today? Olympics track and field schedule, times for Aug. 3

Sha'Carri Richardson has already had a strong start to the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing first in her first qualifying event and securing a spot in the 100-meter semifinal.

This is Richardson's Olympic debut after a one-month suspension for testing postivie for THC kept her out of the Tokyo games in 2021, but the 24-year-old Dallas native, considered one of the fastest sprinters in the world, is ready to make her mark on the games and win some gold.

She qualified for Paris in the 100-meter sprint event at the United States Olympic trials in late June with a 10.71 time.

Here's when you can catch Sha'Carri Richardson competing in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

When is Sha'Carri Richardson competing in the Olympics?

Sha'Carri Richardson began her 2024 Olympic schedule on Friday, Aug. 2 with the Women's 100-meter Preliminary Round. She finished first, with a time of 10.94.

The semi-final for that event will be on Saturday, Aug. 3, where Richardson will race in in Semi-Final 2 in lane 7. Should she advance, she will race in the final, also on Saturday.

Richardson also has a spot on the relay team and will compete in the Women's 4 X 100-meter Relay starting Thursday, Aug. 8.

How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson race at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Location: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Cable TV: NBC, USA, E!

Streaming: Peacock; NBCOlympics.com; NBC Olympics app

