When is Sha'Carri Richardson running? See full 2024 Paris Olympics track schedule for Aug. 5

Although Sha'Carri Richardson is not competing on Monday, Aug. 5, she has demonstrated her skill and prowess as one of the fastest sprinters in the world during her debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This is the first Olympics for Richardson, the 24-year-old Dallas native, after a one-month suspension ended her Olympic dreams in Tokyo in 2021. Since then, she has done well on the world stage, winning a gold medal in the 100-meter event at the 2023 World Championships.

She also qualified for the Paris games at the U.S. Olympic trials in late June with a time of 10.71, 0.09 seconds faster than second-place finisher Melissa Jefferson.

Here's when Richardson will be running at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When is Sha'Carri Richardson competing in the Olympics?

Sha'Carri Richardson started her 2024 Olympic schedule in Paris on Friday, Aug. 2 with the Women's 100-meter prelims, winning her heat with ease. The semi-final and the final were held on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Richardson will not race on Monday, Aug. 5.

She also has a spot on the relay team and will compete later in the week in the Women's 4 x 100-meter relay, with Round 1 starting Thursday, Aug. 8.

What is the Olympic track and field schedule for Aug. 5?

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1: 4:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: 4:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pole Vault Qualification: 4:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Hurdles Repechage Round: 4:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Repechage Round: 5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B: 5:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Round 1: 5:55 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Repechage Round: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pole Vault Final (Medal event): 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase Round 1: 1:04 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Round 1: 1:55 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Discus Throw Final: 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Semi-Final: 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 5,000m Final (Medal event): 3:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 800m Final (Medal event): 3:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson race at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Location: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Cable TV: NBC, USA, E!

Streaming: Peacock; NBCOlympics.com; NBC Olympics app

