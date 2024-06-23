Will Sha'carri Richardson run in the Paris Olympics? What to know about star Olympian

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games draw near, anticipation is high as Team USA finalizes its rosters across all sports. In track and field, athletes compete in Eugene, Oregon, to etch their name in USA history.

Among those athletes is Sha'Carri Richardson, who has secured her place on Team USA after an impressive showing in Eugene in the 100m. Her distinctive creative style, combined with a harmonious blend of speed, sets her apart in the track and field world.

Richardson's journey to fame began in 2019 when she shattered two Under-20 world records in a single day at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships; she later earned a spot in the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, her path was not without obstacles. Despite a setback, where she tested positive for THC (Cannabis), a substance banned under World Anti-Doping Agency rules, Richardson's resilience and determination remain unwavering and she is back better than ever.

More: Here's a look at Ralph Lauren's opening, closing ceremony team uniforms for USA

What will Sha'Carri Richardson run in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Sha'Carri Richardson secured her place on Team USA in the 100 meters with an official time of 10.71, which is a season best.

Before qualifying, Richardson's 100m time was 10.65 seconds, 12 seconds faster than Jacious Sears' time. Richardson will more than likely participate in Thursday's 200m event as well. She should also appear in the women's continent for the 4x100m in Paris.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sha'Carri Richardson earns spot on Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics