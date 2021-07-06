Sha'Carri Richardson not selected for Olympic relay, will miss Tokyo Games

Sha'Carri Richardson, the 100-meter star who last week was suspended after testing positive for marijuana, will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Track & Field announced its Olympic roster on Tuesday, and Richardson was not listed.

Richardson's positive test, which occurred after she won the 100 at U.S. Olympic Trials, disqualified her from the race in Tokyo. But USA Track & Field's rules still allowed the governing body to select Richardson for its 4x100 relay team. Her month-long suspension will expire before that event at the Olympics.

USATF named six sprinters to its women's 4x100 relay team, however, and Richardson was not one of them.

