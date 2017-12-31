Shabazz scores 21, Appalachian State hangs on 80-76

BOONE, N.C. (AP) -- Ronshad Shabazz scored 21 points, including a pair of key free throws with 22 seconds left, and Appalachian State blew most of a 25-point second-half lead before pulling out an 80-76 win over UT Arlington on Sunday.

The Mountaineers (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) were leading by 12 with 1:02 remaining and then were nearly undone by 8-of-14 free-throw shooting before ending a four-game losing streak to the Mavericks (9-6, 0-2).

Shabazz missed 5 of 8 from the line in the final minute but made two for a 78-71 lead. Erick Neal answered with a layup, Shabazz missed two free throws but UTA threw away a pass and Isaac Johnson made two free throws before Neal finished the scoring with a 3-pointer with seven seconds left.

O'Showen Williams added 14 points and Griffin Kinney and Craig Hinton 11 each for Appalachian State. Johnson had 12 rebounds with his nine points.

Neal tied a career-high 27 points and eight rebounds plus three assists that moved him into first all-time for UTA with 652. Kevin Hervey added 12 points, tying him for third on UTA's career scoring list at 1,411, and eight rebounds, putting him fifth at UTA for career boards at 762.

The Mountaineers are 6-0 at home for the first time since 2004-05.