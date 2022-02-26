Shabazz Napier leaving BC Zenit due to Russia-Ukraine war

Adrian Wojnarowski: Veteran NBA guard Shabazz Napier is leaving BC Zenit in Saint Petersburg amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sources tell ESPN. Napier had recently recovered from an ankle injury and neared a return to the EuroLeague team, but the attack has prompted his departure back to the U.S.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

