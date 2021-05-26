Shabana Azmi Remembers Majrooh Sultanpuri on Death Anniversary With Throwback Picture

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has paid homage to legendary poet, writer, and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri. Remembering him on his death anniversary on May 24, she shared an old photograph of him which also features her late father Kaifi Azmi along with legends like Naushad, and Ali Sardar.

In the picture one can see Azmi sitting while all others can be seen standing behind him. In a part of her post, Shabana referred to Sultanpuri as a fine and versatile lyricist.

Such luminaries in one frame. Naushad, Ali Sardar Jafri Majrooh Sultanpuri Kaifi Azmi. Remembering Majrooh Sb on his death anniversary. Such a fine lyricist and so versatile . Respect🙏 pic.twitter.com/A0TwW71V8G — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 24, 2021

Soon after she shared the photo, netizens shared their memories of the legendary lyricist in the replies:

Majrooh was born as Asrar ul Hassan Khan. He is best known for penning down lyrics for many songs in Hindi films. His career in the industry spanned for almost six decades. Majrooh won the Filmfare Best Lyricist Award in 1965 for the track Chahunga Main Tujhe. The song was a part of the film titled Dosti. The legendary lyricist was also conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime achievement in 1993.

He was born on October 1, 1919 in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The legendary lyricist had studied medicine, but after one of his ghazals became famous, he stopped practicing medicine and started writing as a full time profession. He breathed his last in 2000 in Mumbai. He was 80 years old when he passed away. Sultanpuri had been suffering from a lung disease and eventually succumbed to a severe attack of pneumonia.

During his career in the film industry, he collaborated with RD Burman for 74 films. Even though he was a famous lyricist he continued raising his voice through poetry for issues that bothered him. He was in fact jailed for reciting a poem against the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. This happened after he refused to apologise for his recitation at an event. He was imprisoned for two years along with Balraj Sahni.

