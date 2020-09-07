SHA lists possible COVID-19 exposures at Meadow Lake parks

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at four Meadow Lake parks.

The SHA issues alerts when a person tests positive and the authority wants to reach others who may have come into contact with the person.

The health authority says the person was at the following parks when they were likely infectious:

Lion's Park on the southwest edge of Meadow Lake on August 26 from 8:00 am CST to 12:00 pm CST.

Lakeview Park at 304 8 Ave E on August 26 from 2:00 pm CST to 5:00 pm CST.

Gateway Park at 507 5 Ave W on August 27 from 9:00 am CST to 11:00 am CST.

Lion's Park on the southwest edge of Meadow Lake on August 28 from 9:00 am CST to 12:00 pm CST.

Jubilee Park at 718 5 Ave W on August 28 from 2:00 pm CST to 4:00 pm CST.

The authority is asking anyone who was at the locations during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days if they are asymptomatic.

If someone has symptoms or has had symptoms and was at the locations, they are asked to self-isolate and call the provincial HealthLine 811 to request testing.

The authority says symptoms include: