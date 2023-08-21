Sha’Carri Richardson proclaimed, “I’m not back, I’m better” this season. She put an exclamation point on that statement at the 2023 track and field world championships Monday in Budapest, Hungary.

The charismatic sprinter is officially the fastest woman in the world. Richardson ran a 10.65 to win her first ever world title in the women’s 100 meters. Her time set a championship record.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson finished second with a time of 10.72 and Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce placed third, crossing the line in 10.77.

Richardson is the first American woman to win a 100-meter world title since the late Tori Bowie won gold at the 2017 worlds. Richardson had a subpar semifinal and didn't advance to the final automatically; she had to wait to see if her time was fast enough.

The 23-year-old sprinter made headlines in 2021 when she was suspended for one month after testing positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic trials. Due to the positive test, which she said came after she was struggling emotionally, Richardson didn’t compete in the Tokyo Olympics that summer.

Two years later, Richardson proved that she’s back and better on the track — as the newly crowned world champion.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100, claims fastest woman in world title