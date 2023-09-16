Sha’Carri Richardson finishes fourth in the 100m at The Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Oregon—When she won the 100 USATF title earlier this year, Sha’Carri Richardson declared to everyone, “I’m not back, I’m better.”

Richardson, whose larger-than-life personality had attracted a variety of fans and haters, is known for bold statements and quippy responses.

Asked Friday what could be done to improve on her world-leading 10.65 time in the 100, Richardson declined to give away any strategy.

“Watch and see,” she said.

But Saturday, the world’s fastest woman finished fourth in the 100m at The Prefontaine Classic, with a time of 10.80 seconds. Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson won in 10.70, followed by Marie-Josee Ta Lou (10.75) and Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.79).

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 100m final meeting in Zurich on August 31.

Typically held in late May, The Prefontaine Classic — known simply as “The Pre” to TrackTown insiders — was moved to September this year to make it the Diamond League final. And while Richardson won’t take home the $30,000 check given to each winner or the fancy diamond trophy, she’s still got a gold medal in the race that counted most.

And she didn't seem upset with her performance, bouncing through the media mixed zone and talking about how she's "fallen back in love with my sport," over the last year, promising that "the best is yet to come. I'm only 23, so just wait and see."

At a pre-event press conference Friday Richardson said she was, "feeling good, feeling blessed, grateful for the season I already had, knowing that I am world champion for this year, I am world leader for this year … everything else is a victory lap."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sha’Carri Richardson finishes fourth in 100m at The Prefontaine Classic