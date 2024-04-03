Advertisement

When do new 'Shōgun' episodes come out? Full season schedule, cast, where to watch

Mary Walrath-Holdridge, USA TODAY
FX's "Shōgun," a modern adaptation of the long-beloved 1970s novel and 1980s miniseries, has amassed a large viewership since premiering earlier this year. While plenty has already transpired in the dramatic story, viewers still have some more to look forward to in the coming month.

Set in late 16th-century Japan, the limited series explores a fictionalized version of history, exploring the dynamics and culture of feudal Japan after the death of the country's supreme ruler. During the ensuing power struggle, a British navigator arrives and piques the interest of a local lord, who eventually positions him as a trusted confidant and advisor.

The story is based on the real relationship between warlord Tokugawa Ieyasu and British pilot William Adams, who later came to be known as the "first Western Samurai."

The 2024 FX run is a fresh take on the 1980 mini-series adaptation, which itself was based on James Clavell’s 1975 best-selling novel by the same name.

The FX series began airing in late February but still has a handful of episodes to go. Here's how to watch the latest "Shōgun" episodes.

When do new 'Shōgun' episodes release?

New episodes of "Shōgun" are released on Tuesdays until the finale on April 23. There are 10 total episodes in the season, which premiered Feb. 27.

'Shōgun' season schedule

  • Ep. 1, "Anji:" Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

  • Ep. 2, "Servants of Two Masters:" Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

  • Ep. 3"Tomorrow is Tomorrow:" Tuesday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

  • Ep. 4, "The Eightfold Fence:" Tuesday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

  • Ep. 5, "Broken to the Fist:" Tuesday, March 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

  • Ep. 6, "Ladies of the Willow World:" Tuesday, March 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

  • Ep. 7, "A Stick of Time:" Tuesday, April 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

  • Ep. 8, "The Abyss of Life:" Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

  • Ep. 9, "Crimson Sky:" Tuesday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

  • Ep. 10, "A Dream of a Dream:" Tuesday, April 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Where to watch 'Shōgun'

New "Shōgun" episodes premiere on the FX cable channel Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT. Episodes are also available for streaming Tuesdays on Hulu and Disney+.

'Shōgun' trailer

'Shōgun' cast

  • Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga

  • Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne

  • Anna Sawai as Lady Mariko

  • Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

  • Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

  • Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

  • Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

  • Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro (Toda Hirokatsu)

  • Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu

  • Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

  • Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

  • Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata/Ruri

  • Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

  • Yuka Kouri as Kiku

  • Yoriko Doguchi as Kiri No Kata

  • Ako as Daiyoin/Lady Iyo

  • Nestor Carbonell as Vasco Rodrigues

