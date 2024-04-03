When do new 'Shōgun' episodes come out? Full season schedule, cast, where to watch

FX's "Shōgun," a modern adaptation of the long-beloved 1970s novel and 1980s miniseries, has amassed a large viewership since premiering earlier this year. While plenty has already transpired in the dramatic story, viewers still have some more to look forward to in the coming month.

Set in late 16th-century Japan, the limited series explores a fictionalized version of history, exploring the dynamics and culture of feudal Japan after the death of the country's supreme ruler. During the ensuing power struggle, a British navigator arrives and piques the interest of a local lord, who eventually positions him as a trusted confidant and advisor.

The story is based on the real relationship between warlord Tokugawa Ieyasu and British pilot William Adams, who later came to be known as the "first Western Samurai."

The 2024 FX run is a fresh take on the 1980 mini-series adaptation, which itself was based on James Clavell’s 1975 best-selling novel by the same name.

The FX series began airing in late February but still has a handful of episodes to go. Here's how to watch the latest "Shōgun" episodes.

When do new 'Shōgun' episodes release?

New episodes of "Shōgun" are released on Tuesdays until the finale on April 23. There are 10 total episodes in the season, which premiered Feb. 27.

'Shōgun' season schedule

Ep. 1, "Anji : " Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ep. 2 , "Servants of Two Masters:" Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ep. 3 , "Tomorrow is Tomorrow:" Tuesday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ep. 4, "The Eightfold Fence:" Tuesday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ep. 5, "Broken to the Fist:" Tuesday, March 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ep. 6, "Ladies of the Willow World:" Tuesday, March 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ep. 7, "A Stick of Time:" Tuesday, April 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ep. 8, "The Abyss of Life:" Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ep. 9, "Crimson Sky:" Tuesday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ep. 10, "A Dream of a Dream:" Tuesday, April 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Where to watch 'Shōgun'

New "Shōgun" episodes premiere on the FX cable channel Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT. Episodes are also available for streaming Tuesdays on Hulu and Disney+.

'Shōgun' trailer

'Shōgun' cast

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne

Anna Sawai as Lady Mariko

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro (Toda Hirokatsu)

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata/Ruri

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Yoriko Doguchi as Kiri No Kata

Ako as Daiyoin/Lady Iyo

Nestor Carbonell as Vasco Rodrigues

