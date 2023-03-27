SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SGL Carbon:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = €81m ÷ (€1.5b - €301m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, SGL Carbon has an ROCE of 6.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.3% average generated by the Electrical industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SGL Carbon compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is SGL Carbon's ROCE Trending?

SGL Carbon's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 337% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From SGL Carbon's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that SGL Carbon has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 29% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for SGL Carbon you'll probably want to know about.

