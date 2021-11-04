SFLMaven Sees Acceleration in Performance Metrics in October on Seasonal and Supply Chain Tailwinds

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce further improvement in core metrics during the month of October, which featured accelerating year-over-year growth in sales, volume, and web analytics measures, as well as continued sequential strength on a per-auction monthly basis.

October 2021 Performance Highlights

Total sales up 42% year over year, and steady on sequential monthly basis

Sales volume up 29% year over year

33.5 million October web impressions, up year over year and sequentially

362k October page views, up year over year and sequentially

October saw $864,377 in total sales, or more than $216k in per-auction sales, which represents 42% year-over-year growth when compared to October 2020 on a per-auction basis (the Company’s auctions famously occur on Thursday evenings and October 2021 had only four Thursdays, whereas October 2020 had five Thursdays). October also saw a 29% year-over-year jump in sales volume on a per-auction basis.

In addition, the Company also saw over 33.5 million web impressions, and over 362k page views during the month of October, showing growth in web presence on both a sequential monthly and year-over-year basis.

“October demonstrated another very strong month in terms of core performance metrics, with solid growth evident in sales, volume, and web presence,” noted SFLMaven CEO, Joseph Ladin. “We are benefitting from unique situational factors as well as seasonal factors at this point, and we anticipate those tailwinds to carry at least through year-end.”

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.

