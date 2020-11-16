SFL Corporation Ltd. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.9% to US$6.84 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$116m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 23% to hit US$0.15 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the six analysts covering SFL provided consensus estimates of US$445.2m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 5.8% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. SFL is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.64 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$447.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.65 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target fell 6.0% to US$10.01, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the quarterly results. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic SFL analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 5.8% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 3.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 9.4% next year. It's pretty clear that SFL's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of SFL's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for SFL going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

