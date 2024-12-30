SFA visits Abilene Christian following Thompson's 21-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-2 Southland) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-6)

Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Abilene Christian after Keon Thompson scored 21 points in SFA's 82-56 win against the Texas Wesleyan Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Abilene Christian has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

The 'Jacks are 1-5 in road games. SFA is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Abilene Christian averages 74.6 points, 11.6 more per game than the 63.0 SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 15.1 points for the Wildcats.

Kyle Hayman is averaging 12.9 points and 2.1 steals for the 'Jacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

'Jacks: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press